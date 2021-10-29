Advertisement

McDonald’s McRib is back to celebrate its 40th anniversary

McDonald's is bringing back the McRib for a limited time.
McDonald's is bringing back the McRib for a limited time.
By CNN
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 6:38 AM MDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - McDonald’s popular McRib sandwich is returning to the menu on Monday.

The barbecue sauce-covered boneless pork patty is served with onions and pickles inside of a hoagie-style bun.

It first debuted in Kansas City, Kansas in 1981, making this its 40th anniversary.

McDonald’s says it has received thousands of emails from customers about how much they love the McRib.

The sandwich is only being offered for a limited time at participating locations, officially starting Monday.

But unofficially, some McDonald’s locations have reportedly brought it back early.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A police cruiser and crime tape can be seen in the area of Wahsatch and St. Elmo Avenue, near...
Officer-involved shooting reported near Vanguard Elementary School in south Springs
Family mourns loss of victim in Boise mall shooting.
‘She had an enormous heart of gold’: Boise mall shooting victim had Colorado ties
Police are looking for a man wanted on three counts of Aggravated Sexual Assault.
WANTED: Fountain Police looking for sex assault suspect
The El Paso County Sheriff's Office says on October 27, 2021 Richard Reynolds was taken into...
EPC Sheriff’s Office arrests man suspected of scamming Coloradans out of $260,000
Firefighters say they had to rescue the driver of the car, 46-year-old Tammy Back, and a woman...
Woman faces DUI charges after driving car into Pueblo home

Latest News

This undated photo provided by the Oklahoma Department of Corrections shows John Marion Grant....
Oklahoma executes inmate who dies vomiting and convulsing, witnesses say
Pueblo police are investigating a crash that happened just after 2 a.m. Friday near South...
Police: Truck goes through a yard, 3 fences, and 3 trees Friday morning
Enjoy the next two days! Winter-like weather approaches next week...
Great Next Few Days
President Joe Biden participates in a CNN town hall at the Baltimore Center Stage Pearlstone...
Biden’s Vatican meeting with Pope Francis runs into overtime