Left turn lanes on Powers Boulevard to Research Parkway relocated

The Colorado Department of Transportation plans to close and relocate the existing left-turn...
The Colorado Department of Transportation plans to close and relocate the existing left-turn lanes from Powers Boulevard (CO 21) and Research Parkway for the construction of new on-and-off-ramps.(Colorado Department of Transportation)
By KKTV
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 1:10 PM MDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -The Colorado Department of Transportation plans to close and relocate the existing left-turn lanes from Powers Boulevard (CO 21) and Research Parkway for the construction of new on-and-off-ramps.

During this closure, the turn lanes will be located north and south of Research Parkway on Powers Boulevard. Crews say vehicles can use the new signaled turnarounds and head back onto Powers and turn right on Research. Businesses and school access will remain open.

This relocation will allow crews to “mobilize earthwork and pave the new on- and off-ramps as well as the bridge”.

The new configuration goes into effect on Thursday, November 4.

Crews say once this project is completed, this will “increase the flow of traffic by allowing free-flowing turns when entering and exiting Powers Boulevard (CO 21) from Research Parkway by eliminating left turns against oncoming traffic and reducing the number of traffic signals”.

Speed will be reduced to 45 MPH on Powers and 35 MPH on Research; drivers should expect delays.

