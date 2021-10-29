Advertisement

KKTV morning crew: Halloween over the years

By Nicole Heins
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 10:43 AM MDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Halloween is just a few days away!

The KKTV 11 News morning crew shared some of their Halloween costumes from their younger years. See if you can guess who is in each photo.

We would love to see your Halloween photos too!

If you want to share your good news, no matter how small, you can submit pictures or videos by clicking here. Please include a quick caption for a chance to see it on the news!

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A police cruiser and crime tape can be seen in the area of Wahsatch and St. Elmo Avenue, near...
Officer-involved shooting reported near Vanguard Elementary School in south Springs
Family mourns loss of victim in Boise mall shooting.
‘She had an enormous heart of gold’: Boise mall shooting victim had Colorado ties
The El Paso County Sheriff's Office says on October 27, 2021 Richard Reynolds was taken into...
EPC Sheriff’s Office arrests man suspected of scamming Coloradans out of $260,000
Firefighters say they had to rescue the driver of the car, 46-year-old Tammy Back, and a woman...
Woman faces DUI charges after driving car into Pueblo home
Police are looking for a man wanted on three counts of Aggravated Sexual Assault.
WANTED: Fountain Police looking for sex assault suspect

Latest News

Tips from Children's Hospital Colorado and Autism Vision Colorado
Halloween safety and sensitivities
CDOT hosting career fairs through early October
Military Access, Mobility & Safety Improvement Project expected to begin in November
The KKTV 11 News morning crew shared some of their Halloween costumes from their younger years....
KKTV morning crew: Halloween over the years
A Colorado Springs police cruiser.
DUI Enforcement: Keep Halloween spooky and rides sober