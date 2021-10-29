Halloween safety and sensitivities

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -Halloween is just two days away, and experts say safety can often get overlooked amid all the fun and candy.

The Children’s Hospital Colorado, Colorado Springs shared tips on how to have a fun and safe time trick-or-treating:

Make yourself visible. “The main concern on Halloween is actually getting hit by a vehicle. A child’s risk of that more than doubles on the day of Halloween,” said Amanda Abramczyk-Thill, an injury prevention specialist. She suggests adding reflective tape or glow sticks to your child’s costume. Consider replacing full face masks with face paint. “When wearing a full face mask, a child can’t see as well, so they’re also less likely to see oncoming vehicles,” Abramczyk-Thill added. This refers to costume masks that cover the whole face, not the medical masks used as a COVID-19 precaution. Carry flashlights with new batteries. In case someone gets lost, show children a planned route back to a safe spot, whether that’s home or a designated meeting place. Check candy for dangerous items. “When your kids get done trick-or-treating, check their bag before they start eating, making sure there’s nothing in there’s that’s not edible or that there’s not candy that’s been unwrapped and re-wrapped or fussed with,” Abramczyk-Thill said. When handing out candy, separate those with peanut and gluten to be cognizant of allergies.

Also, advocates for children on the Autism spectrum have tips for folks expecting trick-or-treaters. “If you’re going to go all out, maybe have someone at the end of the drive way giving out candy for kids that are too scare to approach,” said president of Autism Vision Colorado, Sharon Starkey. She says it’s common for children on the spectrum to be over stimulated by things like...

Flashing and strobe lights

Loud noises

Smoke and fog

Mechanical decorations that move or jump out

Starkey also asks people to have patience, and remember “there’s a lot of non-verbal kids, or kids that have executive processing disorders, and can’t really think or say ‘trick-or-treat’, so just because they don’t say it doesn’t mean it’s not in their head or that they don’t want to trick or treat... they just can’t get it out, so be patient with that.” She added, “it’s a parent’s responsibility too, they know their child best and their triggers.”

