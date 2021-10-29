Advertisement

DUI Enforcement: Keep Halloween spooky and rides sober

Impaired driving fatalities up 15% from last year
A Colorado Springs police cruiser.
A Colorado Springs police cruiser.(KKTV)
By KKTV
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 10:17 AM MDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (PRESS RELEASE) - Halloween is meant to be spooky. Drivers are meant to be sober.

This is the message that CDOT, the Colorado State Patrol and local law enforcement agencies are sending to Coloradans during The Heat Is On Halloween Weekend DUI enforcement period, Oct. 29 – Nov. 1. During this time increased DUI patrols will occur statewide to help keep impaired drivers off the roads. Nearly half of fatal crashes on Halloween night involve a drunk driver, according to the National Highway Safety Administration.

CDOT also wants to remind drivers to slow their speed and be on high alert for child trick-or-treaters during the Halloween weekend. Halloween is the single deadliest day of the year for child pedestrians, who are three times more likely to be struck and killed by a car than any other day of the year, according to NHTSA.

So far in 2021, preliminary data shows that 194 fatalities on Colorado roads have involved an impaired driver. This is a 15% jump from last year when 169 impaired driving fatalities had been reported.

“During the 2021 DUI enforcement periods, law enforcement agencies have arrested more than 3,700 impaired drivers on our roadways,” said Chief Matthew Packard, Colorado State Patrol. “Our DUI patrols are strategically placed throughout the state because impaired driving is a concern for every community. If you choose to drive under the influence, we’re prepared to stop you.”

During last year’s Halloween Weekend enforcement period, 95 participating law enforcement agencies arrested 202 impaired drivers from Oct. 29 to Nov. 2. Local law enforcement agency plans and arrest results across the state can be found at https://www.codot.gov/safety/traffic-safety-reporting-portal.

“It’s not just alcohol that’s affecting drivers behind the wheel,” said CDOT’s Office of Transportation Safety Director Darrell Lingk. “Alcohol mixed with other drugs, such as cannabis, can substantially impair one’s ability to drive. Education and enforcement are our top priorities for reaching zero deaths on our roads.”

The recent Fall Festivals enforcement period, from Sept. 10 to Sept. 13, saw 63 participating agencies make 79 arrests. The Thanksgiving Week enforcement is up next from Nov. 24 to Nov. 28.

