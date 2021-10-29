Denver International Airport planning changes to keep up with growth

DENVER, Colo. (KKTV) -The Denver International Airport (DEN) is planning on making some changes to keep up with growth.

When the airport opened in 1995 it was designed to withstand 50 million passengers. In 2019, DEN served 69 million passengers. In 10 years, the airport expects to see 100 million passengers.

To help prepare for growth, DEN CEO Phil Washington has implemented Vision 100. It’s a plan to ensure the airport is ready to serve 100 million passengers. The plan consists of Powering Our People, Growing Our Infrastructure, Maintaining What We Have, and Expanding Our Global Connections.

DEN is calling on industry partners to help brainstorm. Thursday the company released a Request for Information (RFI) for ideas and solutions to help the airport grow and maintain its infrastructure.

This summer, DEN says it experienced a significant train failure for the first time in 26 years. So the company is looking to provide more options to help people get from the terminal to the gates.

The company says it’s looking for alternative ways for passengers to get from the Jeppesen Terminal and the concourses. Currently, passengers must take a train to access two out of the three concourses.

“This is the first step in what will be a very thorough process to analyze solutions, including the cost-benefit of each solution,” said DEN CEO Phil Washington. “We know there are some obvious solutions, but many of these aren’t cost effective and that is why we are looking to our industry partners for innovative and creative solutions. Ultimately we want to prepare DEN for the future while providing an improved journey through the airport for our passengers.”

RFI proposals are due on January 11, 2022. DEN will review proposals and determine next steps.

