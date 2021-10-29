CSU-Pueblo kicker Dean Faithfull’s unconventional journey to football: “I don’t take a moment for granted”

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - CSU-Pueblo’s Dean Faithfull has played both types of football.

At 34, the soccer-turned-football-player is one of the oldest players in Division II football, and his journey to the Thunderbowl definitely isn’t the traditional route. All the more reason he says to appreciate every moment he takes the field.

“I always wanted to stay in sport. I love soccer but I don’t miss it anymore because I have this to focus on,” Faithfull said. “[I] love being a kicker and being part of the team.”

A Hampshire, England native, Faithfull’s collegiate sports journey started in the southern United States.

“I played soccer at Florida Tech. I played soccer all my life.”

As a lifelong soccer player, Faithfull played all around the world. He was first approached to try out for the football team at Florida Tech while on the soccer team. His kicking skills solidified him a spot, but the program was cut the next year.

“And luckily CSU-Pueblo became an option and I am really grateful to be here,” he said.

The kicker says its been a bit of a learning process to learn American football. He not only bought a book about the game, but he also practiced on rugby fields in England after studying kickers in games to prepare.

“Really trying to invest everything I have into this game. When I got here is when I really learned the necessary skills to be successful,” he said.

Those skills include kicking a 67-yard field goal in practice this year.

“I am proud of the way he has responded, his work ethic,” Coach John Wristen said. “He has a great spirit to him and I value him being a great team member.”

For Faithfull, getting another chance to play sports in college is something he cherishes, and he says he values his time with his team, and on the field.

“The one thing about being 34 is you don’t take minute or a moment for granted,” he explained. “Every practice, every training session, being here, every game. I am emotional after every game because I know that is one less game.”

Faithfull graduates this December with a Master’s degree in Business and would like to play professionally--but right now he is focused on this season with the pack.

“It’s a goal of mine, and I hope I have the ability,” he said. “I just want to be successful for the boys.”

K Dean Faithfull talked to the media Thursday about his unique journey to football after playing around the world for soccer. The kicker talks about being back in college and not taking any game for granted.



Dean’s words are both inspiring and heartfelt.https://t.co/nJN9GY8Enn — CSU Pueblo Football (@CSUPFootball) October 22, 2021

