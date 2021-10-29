Advertisement

CSFD responding to grass fire burning behind homes in Colorado Springs

By KKTV
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 10:30 PM MDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -CSFD is on scene of a grass fire that was burning behind homes. It happened near the 4200 block of Marlow Cr. It’s east of Academy and Chevron, southwest of downtown.

Crews say the fire has been knocked down and was contained to a homeless camp. The fire burned about 1/4 of an acre.

Crews will be working in the area overhauling hotspots.

11 News has a reporter on the way to the scene. We will update this article when find out more information.

