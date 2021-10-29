Colorado offers COVID-19 and flu vaccines statewide, introduces partnerships to vaccinate kids age 5-11

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (PRESS RELEASE) - The state of Colorado continues to make COVID-19 vaccines accessible, with more than 100 mobile vaccine clinics and local community vaccination events available across the state over the coming week. Many clinics, including all vaccine buses, are now offering flu vaccines. CDPHE encourages Coloradans to get vaccinated as soon as possible to protect themselves and their communities as we head into the fall and winter holiday season.

All clinic sites offer first, second, and third COVID-19 vaccine doses. A third can be either an additional dose or a booster dose. Booster doses are an important part of maintaining maximum protection against the virus that causes COVID-19, especially for people who are at high risk from COVID-19. Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 booster doses are now authorized for certain Coloradans, and additional doses of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines are currently authorized for immunocompromised Coloradans. Experts recommend receiving an additional or booster dose as soon you are eligible to help protect yourself, your family, and your community. Find out if you are eligible for an additional or booster dose.

CDPHE also encourages parents and guardians to begin making a plan for getting their 5-11-year-old children vaccinated against COVID-19. The CDC Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) is scheduled to meet Nov. 2 to discuss this authorization, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) will then make a final recommendation. The state of Colorado is partnering with organizations to make vaccines for 5-11-year-olds easily accessible, and the first recurring clinics are scheduled to open Nov. 5, pending CDC authorization.

Children’s Hospital is planning to host clinics for 5-11-year-olds at the following locations beginning Nov. 5, pending CDC authorization:

Children’s Hospital Anschutz: Fri/Sat/Sun

Children’s Hospital Colorado Springs: Fri/Sat/Sun

Children’s Hospital Broomfield: Various dates (3x/week)

Children’s Hospital Highlands Ranch: Various dates (3x/week)

Vaccines are free, and no identification, proof of residency, or insurance is required.

The list below includes vaccine clinics from October 30 to November 5. These clinics are in addition to the more than 1700 COVID-19 vaccine providers across the state.

Saturday, October 30

Please do not call the following locations for information about clinics. Please call our vaccine hotline at 1-877-CO VAX CO (1-877-268-2926). The hotline is available Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. MT to help answer any questions.

Adams County

Front Range Health Education

11801 Community Center Dr., Northglenn, CO 80233

Noon - 4 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer

Thornton Town Center parking lot

10001 Grant St., Thornton, CO 80229

11 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, flu

Alamosa County

Sacred Heart Catholic Church

715 4th St, Alamosa Co

2 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, Flu

Arapahoe County

Aurora Community Connection Family Resource Center

9801 East Colfax, Ste 200, Aurora, CO 80010

3-6 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer

Southlands Mall parking lot

6155 S. Main St., Aurora, CO 80016

8 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, flu

Walmart parking lot

3301 Tower Road, Aurora, CO 80011

11 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, flu

Broomfield County

Flatiron Crossing parking lot

1 W. Flatiron Crossing Dr., Broomfield, CO 80021

11 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, flu

Chaffee County

North Railroad Parking Lot

East Main Street, 28415 Co Rd 313,Buena Vista, CO 81211

11 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, flu

Delta County

Walmart Supercenter parking lot

37 Stafford Lane, Delta, CO 81416

10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, flu

Denver County

Colorado Changemakers Collective Denver

5290 Kittredge St., Denver, CO 80239

2-6 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer

El Paso County

Pikes Peak Library District

3031 S Academy Blvd., Colorado Springs, CO 80916

Noon - 3 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer

Voces Unidas for Justice

2519 Airport Rd., Colorado Springs, CO 80910

Noon - 4 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer, Moderna

Las Animas County

Trinidad City Hall

135 N. Animas St., Trinidad, CO 81082

10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, flu

Montrose County

Walmart Supercenter parking lot

16750 S. Townsend Ave., Montrose, CO 81401

10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, flu

Pueblo County

Pueblo Mall Trunk o Treat

3429 Dillon Dr., Pueblo, CO 81008

Noon - 6 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, flu

RMSER Food Bank

330 Lake St., Pueblo, CO 81001

10 a.m.- 2 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, flu

Summit County

Arapahoe Ski Basin

28194 US-6, Dillon, CO 80435

9 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, flu

Weld County

Nottingham Field

17th Ave. and Reservoir Road, Greeley, CO 80639

Noon - 4 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, flu

Sunday, October 31

Please do not call the following locations for information about clinics. Please call our vaccine hotline at 1-877-CO VAX CO (1-877-268-2926). The hotline is available Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. MT to help answer any questions.

Boulder County

Boulder Library

1001 Arapahoe Ave., Boulder, CO 80302

Noon - 5 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer

Broomfield County

Rock Creek Farm Pumpkin Patch and Corn Maze parking lot

2005 S. 112th St., Broomfield, CO 80020

9:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, flu

Conejos County

Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish

6633 Co Rd 13, Antonito, CO 81120

8:30 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, flu

Scheduling link: Coming soon (Walk ups also accepted)

Delta County

Walmart Supercenter parking lot

37 Stafford Lane, Delta, CO 81416

10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, flu

Denver County

Ascension Catholic Parish Church parking lot

14050 Maxwell Pl., Denver, CO 80239

7:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, flu

Our Lady of Guadalupe Church parking lot

1209 W. 36th Ave., Denver, CO 80211

7 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer, Moderna, flu

Eagle County

Costco parking lot

170 Cooley Mesa Road, Gypsum, CO 81637

10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, flu

El Paso County

Walmart Supercenter parking lot

11550 Meridian Market View, Falcon, CO 80831

11.a.m. - 5 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, Flu

Fremont County

Royal Gorge Train Depot

330 Royal Gorge Blvd., Canon City, CO 81212

10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, flu

Huerfano County

Walsenburg Safeway

222 W. 7th St., Walsenburg, CO 81089

10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, flu

Jefferson County

Walmart parking lot

7455 W. Colfax Ave., Lakewood, CO 80214

11 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, flu

Montrose County

Walmart Supercenter parking lot

16750 S. Townsend Ave., Montrose, CO 81401

10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, flu

Pueblo County

City Park Trunk o Treat

Carlile Ave., Pueblo, CO 81005

1 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, flu

Weld County

Los Comales

513 14th Ave., Greeley, CO 80631

11 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, flu

Greeley Mall

2050 Greeley Mall, Greeley, CO 80634

10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, flu

Sunrise / Adelante

1010 A St., Greeley, CO 80631

Noon - 6 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, flu

Monday, November 1

Please do not call the following locations for information about clinics. Please call our vaccine hotline at 1-877-CO VAX CO (1-877-268-2926). The hotline is available Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. MT to help answer any questions.

Alamosa County

Adams State College

Cultural Center Nielson Library Parking lot

208 Edgemont Blvd, Alamosa CO 81101

11 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, Flu

Denver County

Dia de los Muertos Celebration - La Raza Park parking lot

1501 W. 38th Ave., Denver, CO 80211

4-10 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, flu

Good Chemistry-15th

2563 15th St., Denver, CO 80211

1-4:30 p.m.

Vaccine type: Johnson & Johnson, Moderna

Good Chemistry-Broadway

1724 S. Broadway, Denver, CO 80210

1-4:30 p.m.

Vaccine type: Johnson & Johnson, Moderna

Walmart parking lot

9400 E. Hampden Ave., Denver, CO 80231

11 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, flu

Fremont County

Fremont County DHS

172 Justice Center Road, Canon City, CO 81212

10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, flu

Jefferson County

Colorado State Patrol parking lot

15055 S. Golden Road, Golden, CO 80401

8 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.; 1-5 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, flu

Morgan County

Walmart Supercenter parking lot

1300 Barlow Road., Fort. Morgan, CO 80701

11 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, flu

Weld County

University of Northern Colorado

1051 22nd St., Greeley, CO 80631

11 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, flu

Greeley Mall

2050 Greeley Mall, Greeley, CO 80634

10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, flu

Tuesday, November 2

Please do not call the following locations for information about clinics. Please call our vaccine hotline at 1-877-CO VAX CO (1-877-268-2926). The hotline is available Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. MT to help answer any questions.

Arapahoe County

Community College of Aurora parking lot

16000 E. CentreTech Pkwy., Aurora, CO 80011

8:30 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, flu

Hoffman Heights Library parking lot

1298 Peoria St., Aurora, CO 80011

9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, flu

Conejos County

Family Dollar Parking lot

217 Spruce St., La Jara, CO 81140

10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, flu

El Paso County

Walmart Supercenter parking lot

11550 Meridian Market View, Falcon, CO 80831

11 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, flu

Fremont County

Florence Medical Center

501 W. 5th St., Florence, CO 81226

10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, flu

Larimer County

PSD - Boltz Middle School

720 Boltz Dr., Fort Collins, CO 80525

10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, flu

Mesa County

Leitner-Poma of America Inc.

2746 Seeber Dr., Grand Junction, CO 81506

11 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, flu

Pitkin County

Snowmass Village Rodeo Lot

2835 Brush Creek Road, Snowmass Village, CO 81615

9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, flu

Pueblo County

Dia de Los Muertos

El Pueblo History Museum

301 N. Union Ave., Pueblo, CO 81003

4:30-8:30 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, flu

Center for Health Progress

301 N Union Ave., Pueblo, CO 81003

4:30-8:30 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna

San Miguel County

Public Health Community Care Clinic at Carhenge parking lot

200 S. Tomboy Dr., Telluride, CO 81435

10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, flu

Weld County

Greeley Mall

2050 Greeley Mall, Greeley, CO 80634

10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, flu

University of Northern Colorado

1051 22nd St., Greeley, CO 80631

11 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, flu

Wednesday, November 3

Please do not call the following locations for information about clinics. Please call our vaccine hotline at 1-877-CO VAX CO (1-877-268-2926). The hotline is available Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. MT to help answer any questions.

Arapahoe County

Save-a-Lot parking lot

15220 E. 6th Ave., Aurora, CO 80011

11 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, flu

Stolle Machinery-Kalamath St

3730 S Kalamath St., Englewood, CO 80110

2:30-5 p.m.

Vaccine type: Moderna

Walmart parking lot

14000 E. Exposition Ave., Aurora, CO 80012

11 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, flu

Boulder County

Front Range Community College parking lot

2121 Miller Dr., Longmont, CO 80501

1-6 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, flu

Conejos County

Sanford School

755 2nd St., Sanford, CO 81151

Noon - 2 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer, Moderna

Delta County

Walmart Supercenter parking lot

37 Stafford Lane, Delta, CO 81416

10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, flu

Denver County

Ft Logan MHI

4045 S. Lowell Blvd., Denver, CO 80236

8 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer

Eagle County

MIRA / Eagle Valley Community Foundation

150 Miller Ranch Rd., Edwards, CO 81632

3:30-6:30 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna

El Paso County

Rocky Mountain Healthcare

2502 E. Pikes Peak Ave., Colorado Springs 80909

9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Vaccine type:Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, Flu

Huerfano County

Walsenburg Safeway parking lot

222 W. 7th St., Walsenburg, CO 81089

10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, flu

La Plata County

Peak Food & Beverage Parking lot

801 East 2nd Ave Durango CO 81301

Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, Flu

Pitkin County

Snowmass Village Rodeo Lot

2835 Brush Creek Road, Snowmass Village, CO 81615

9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, flu

Pueblo County

RMSER Food Bank

330 Lake St., Pueblo, CO 81001

2 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna

San Miguel County

Public Health Community Care Clinic at Carhenge parking lot

200 S. Tomboy Dr., Telluride, CO 81435

9 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, flu

Public Health Community Care Clinic at Pig Palace parking lot

1165 Summit St., Norwood, CO 81423

3-6 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, flu

Summit County

Copper Mountain

50 Beeler Pl, Frisco, CO 80443

1-4 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer

Thursday, November 4

Please do not call the following locations for information about clinics. Please call our vaccine hotline at 1-877-CO VAX CO (1-877-268-2926). The hotline is available Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. MT to help answer any questions.

Adams County

Walmart parking lot

5990 Dahlia St., Commerce City, CO 80022

11 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, flu

Alamosa County

Alamosa Safeway In the parking lot

1301 Main Street Alamosa CO 81101

9 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, flu

Arapahoe County

Zynex Medical - TriZetto Corporation World HQ

9655 Maroon Cir, Englewood, CO 80112

Noon - 3 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer

Delta County

Walmart Supercenter parking lot

37 Stafford Lane, Delta, CO 81416

10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, flu

Denver County

Colorado Blvd. Truck Stop parking lot

4141 E. 35th Ave., Denver, CO 80207

11 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, flu

Sloan’s Lake Medical Building parking lot

1690 Meade St., Denver, CO 80204

7:30 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, flu

El Paso County

Walmart Supercenter Parking lot

11550 Meridian Market View, Falcon CO 80831

11 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, Flu

Gilpin County

Monarch Casino parking lot

488 Main St., Black Hawk, CO 80422

7 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, flu

Las Animas County

Trinidad City Hall

135 N. Animas St., Trinidad, CO 81082

10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, flu

Pueblo County

First Pres. Rescue Mission SCHRA

220 W.10th St., Pueblo, CO 81003

10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, flu

Summit County

Dillon Community Food Market

340 Fiedler Ave., Dillon, CO 80435

11 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, flu

Friday, November 5

Please do not call the following locations for information about clinics. Please call our vaccine hotline at 1-877-CO VAX CO (1-877-268-2926). The hotline is available Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. MT to help answer any questions.

Arapahoe County

HMART Aurora parking lot

2751 S. Parker Road, Aurora, CO 80014

11 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, flu

Denver County

DSST: Green Valley Ranch MS

4800 Telluride St., Denver, CO 80249

5-7 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer

Temple Denver

1136 N. Broadway, Denver, CO 80203

2-5 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer

Delta County

Walmart Supercenter parking lot

37 Stafford Lane, Delta, CO 81416

10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, flu

Douglas County

Children’s Hospital

1500 Park Central Dr., Highlands Ranch, CO 80129

11 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, flu

El Paso County

Walmart Supercenter Parking lot

11550 Meridian Market View, Falcon CO 80831

11 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, Flu

Eagle County

Edwards Freedom Park

450 Miller Ranch Road, Edwards, CO 81632

10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, flu

Jefferson County

Alameda Crossing Center parking lot

145 S. Sheridan Blvd., Lakewood, CO 80226

10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, flu

Clements Community Center parking lot

1580 Yarrow St., Lakewood, CO 80214

9 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, flu

Larimer County

Dia de los Muertos- Town of Estes Park

1125 Rooftop Way, Estes Park, CO 80517

5-8 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, flu

Logan County

Old Sykes Building

777 N. 4th St., Sterling, CO 80751

10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, flu

Pueblo County

Pueblo Community College

900 W Orman Ave., Pueblo, CO 81004

1-2 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna

Pueblo Zoo

3455 Nuckolls Ave., Pueblo, CO 81005

9 a.m. - 4:30 p.m

Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, flu

Heritage Elementary

625 Brown Ave., Pueblo, CO 81004

10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, flu

Walters Brewery

126 Oneida St., Pueblo, CO 81003

4-6 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer

Rio Grande County

Upper Rio Grande

950 French Street, Del Norte CO, 81132

9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, Flu

Weld County

Ft. Lupton Recreation Center

203 S. Harrison Ave., Fort Lupton, CO 80621

11 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, flu

