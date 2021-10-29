Colorado offers COVID-19 and flu vaccines statewide, introduces partnerships to vaccinate kids age 5-11
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (PRESS RELEASE) - The state of Colorado continues to make COVID-19 vaccines accessible, with more than 100 mobile vaccine clinics and local community vaccination events available across the state over the coming week. Many clinics, including all vaccine buses, are now offering flu vaccines. CDPHE encourages Coloradans to get vaccinated as soon as possible to protect themselves and their communities as we head into the fall and winter holiday season.
All clinic sites offer first, second, and third COVID-19 vaccine doses. A third can be either an additional dose or a booster dose. Booster doses are an important part of maintaining maximum protection against the virus that causes COVID-19, especially for people who are at high risk from COVID-19. Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 booster doses are now authorized for certain Coloradans, and additional doses of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines are currently authorized for immunocompromised Coloradans. Experts recommend receiving an additional or booster dose as soon you are eligible to help protect yourself, your family, and your community. Find out if you are eligible for an additional or booster dose.
CDPHE also encourages parents and guardians to begin making a plan for getting their 5-11-year-old children vaccinated against COVID-19. The CDC Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) is scheduled to meet Nov. 2 to discuss this authorization, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) will then make a final recommendation. The state of Colorado is partnering with organizations to make vaccines for 5-11-year-olds easily accessible, and the first recurring clinics are scheduled to open Nov. 5, pending CDC authorization.
Children’s Hospital is planning to host clinics for 5-11-year-olds at the following locations beginning Nov. 5, pending CDC authorization:
- Children’s Hospital Anschutz: Fri/Sat/Sun
- Children’s Hospital Colorado Springs: Fri/Sat/Sun
- Children’s Hospital Broomfield: Various dates (3x/week)
- Children’s Hospital Highlands Ranch: Various dates (3x/week)
Vaccines are free, and no identification, proof of residency, or insurance is required.
The list below includes vaccine clinics from October 30 to November 5. These clinics are in addition to the more than 1700 COVID-19 vaccine providers across the state.
Saturday, October 30
Please do not call the following locations for information about clinics. Please call our vaccine hotline at 1-877-CO VAX CO (1-877-268-2926). The hotline is available Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. MT to help answer any questions.
Adams County
Front Range Health Education
11801 Community Center Dr., Northglenn, CO 80233
Noon - 4 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer
Thornton Town Center parking lot
10001 Grant St., Thornton, CO 80229
11 a.m. - 7 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, flu
Alamosa County
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
715 4th St, Alamosa Co
2 p.m. - 7 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, Flu
Arapahoe County
Aurora Community Connection Family Resource Center
9801 East Colfax, Ste 200, Aurora, CO 80010
3-6 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer
Southlands Mall parking lot
6155 S. Main St., Aurora, CO 80016
8 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, flu
Walmart parking lot
3301 Tower Road, Aurora, CO 80011
11 a.m. - 7 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, flu
Broomfield County
Flatiron Crossing parking lot
1 W. Flatiron Crossing Dr., Broomfield, CO 80021
11 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, flu
Chaffee County
North Railroad Parking Lot
East Main Street, 28415 Co Rd 313,Buena Vista, CO 81211
11 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, flu
Delta County
Walmart Supercenter parking lot
37 Stafford Lane, Delta, CO 81416
10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, flu
Denver County
Colorado Changemakers Collective Denver
5290 Kittredge St., Denver, CO 80239
2-6 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer
El Paso County
Pikes Peak Library District
3031 S Academy Blvd., Colorado Springs, CO 80916
Noon - 3 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer
Voces Unidas for Justice
2519 Airport Rd., Colorado Springs, CO 80910
Noon - 4 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer, Moderna
Las Animas County
Trinidad City Hall
135 N. Animas St., Trinidad, CO 81082
10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, flu
Montrose County
Walmart Supercenter parking lot
16750 S. Townsend Ave., Montrose, CO 81401
10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, flu
Pueblo County
Pueblo Mall Trunk o Treat
3429 Dillon Dr., Pueblo, CO 81008
Noon - 6 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, flu
RMSER Food Bank
330 Lake St., Pueblo, CO 81001
10 a.m.- 2 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, flu
Summit County
Arapahoe Ski Basin
28194 US-6, Dillon, CO 80435
9 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, flu
Weld County
Nottingham Field
17th Ave. and Reservoir Road, Greeley, CO 80639
Noon - 4 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, flu
Sunday, October 31
Boulder County
Boulder Library
1001 Arapahoe Ave., Boulder, CO 80302
Noon - 5 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer
Broomfield County
Rock Creek Farm Pumpkin Patch and Corn Maze parking lot
2005 S. 112th St., Broomfield, CO 80020
9:30 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, flu
Conejos County
Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish
6633 Co Rd 13, Antonito, CO 81120
8:30 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, flu
Delta County
Walmart Supercenter parking lot
37 Stafford Lane, Delta, CO 81416
10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, flu
Denver County
Ascension Catholic Parish Church parking lot
14050 Maxwell Pl., Denver, CO 80239
7:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, flu
Our Lady of Guadalupe Church parking lot
1209 W. 36th Ave., Denver, CO 80211
7 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer, Moderna, flu
Eagle County
Costco parking lot
170 Cooley Mesa Road, Gypsum, CO 81637
10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, flu
El Paso County
Walmart Supercenter parking lot
11550 Meridian Market View, Falcon, CO 80831
11.a.m. - 5 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, Flu
Fremont County
Royal Gorge Train Depot
330 Royal Gorge Blvd., Canon City, CO 81212
10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, flu
Huerfano County
Walsenburg Safeway
222 W. 7th St., Walsenburg, CO 81089
10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, flu
Jefferson County
Walmart parking lot
7455 W. Colfax Ave., Lakewood, CO 80214
11 a.m. - 7 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, flu
Montrose County
Walmart Supercenter parking lot
16750 S. Townsend Ave., Montrose, CO 81401
10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, flu
Pueblo County
City Park Trunk o Treat
Carlile Ave., Pueblo, CO 81005
1 p.m. - 7 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, flu
Weld County
Los Comales
513 14th Ave., Greeley, CO 80631
11 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, flu
Greeley Mall
2050 Greeley Mall, Greeley, CO 80634
10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, flu
Sunrise / Adelante
1010 A St., Greeley, CO 80631
Noon - 6 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, flu
Monday, November 1
Alamosa County
Adams State College
Cultural Center Nielson Library Parking lot
208 Edgemont Blvd, Alamosa CO 81101
11 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, Flu
Denver County
Dia de los Muertos Celebration - La Raza Park parking lot
1501 W. 38th Ave., Denver, CO 80211
4-10 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, flu
Good Chemistry-15th
2563 15th St., Denver, CO 80211
1-4:30 p.m.
Vaccine type: Johnson & Johnson, Moderna
Good Chemistry-Broadway
1724 S. Broadway, Denver, CO 80210
1-4:30 p.m.
Vaccine type: Johnson & Johnson, Moderna
Walmart parking lot
9400 E. Hampden Ave., Denver, CO 80231
11 a.m. - 7 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, flu
Fremont County
Fremont County DHS
172 Justice Center Road, Canon City, CO 81212
10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, flu
Jefferson County
Colorado State Patrol parking lot
15055 S. Golden Road, Golden, CO 80401
8 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.; 1-5 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, flu
Morgan County
Walmart Supercenter parking lot
1300 Barlow Road., Fort. Morgan, CO 80701
11 a.m. - 7 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, flu
Weld County
University of Northern Colorado
1051 22nd St., Greeley, CO 80631
11 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, flu
Greeley Mall
2050 Greeley Mall, Greeley, CO 80634
10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, flu
Tuesday, November 2
Arapahoe County
Community College of Aurora parking lot
16000 E. CentreTech Pkwy., Aurora, CO 80011
8:30 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, flu
Hoffman Heights Library parking lot
1298 Peoria St., Aurora, CO 80011
9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, flu
Conejos County
Family Dollar Parking lot
217 Spruce St., La Jara, CO 81140
10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, flu
El Paso County
Walmart Supercenter parking lot
11550 Meridian Market View, Falcon, CO 80831
11 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, flu
Fremont County
Florence Medical Center
501 W. 5th St., Florence, CO 81226
10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, flu
Larimer County
PSD - Boltz Middle School
720 Boltz Dr., Fort Collins, CO 80525
10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, flu
Mesa County
Leitner-Poma of America Inc.
2746 Seeber Dr., Grand Junction, CO 81506
11 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, flu
Pitkin County
Snowmass Village Rodeo Lot
2835 Brush Creek Road, Snowmass Village, CO 81615
9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, flu
Pueblo County
Dia de Los Muertos
El Pueblo History Museum
301 N. Union Ave., Pueblo, CO 81003
4:30-8:30 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, flu
Center for Health Progress
301 N Union Ave., Pueblo, CO 81003
4:30-8:30 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna
San Miguel County
Public Health Community Care Clinic at Carhenge parking lot
200 S. Tomboy Dr., Telluride, CO 81435
10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, flu
Weld County
Greeley Mall
2050 Greeley Mall, Greeley, CO 80634
10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, flu
University of Northern Colorado
1051 22nd St., Greeley, CO 80631
11 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, flu
Wednesday, November 3
Arapahoe County
Save-a-Lot parking lot
15220 E. 6th Ave., Aurora, CO 80011
11 a.m. - 7 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, flu
Stolle Machinery-Kalamath St
3730 S Kalamath St., Englewood, CO 80110
2:30-5 p.m.
Vaccine type: Moderna
Walmart parking lot
14000 E. Exposition Ave., Aurora, CO 80012
11 a.m. - 7 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, flu
Boulder County
Front Range Community College parking lot
2121 Miller Dr., Longmont, CO 80501
1-6 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, flu
Conejos County
Sanford School
755 2nd St., Sanford, CO 81151
Noon - 2 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer, Moderna
Delta County
Walmart Supercenter parking lot
37 Stafford Lane, Delta, CO 81416
10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, flu
Denver County
Ft Logan MHI
4045 S. Lowell Blvd., Denver, CO 80236
8 a.m. - 12:30 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer
Eagle County
MIRA / Eagle Valley Community Foundation
150 Miller Ranch Rd., Edwards, CO 81632
3:30-6:30 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna
El Paso County
Rocky Mountain Healthcare
2502 E. Pikes Peak Ave., Colorado Springs 80909
9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Vaccine type:Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, Flu
Huerfano County
Walsenburg Safeway parking lot
222 W. 7th St., Walsenburg, CO 81089
10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, flu
La Plata County
Peak Food & Beverage Parking lot
801 East 2nd Ave Durango CO 81301
Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, Flu
Pitkin County
Snowmass Village Rodeo Lot
2835 Brush Creek Road, Snowmass Village, CO 81615
9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, flu
Pueblo County
RMSER Food Bank
330 Lake St., Pueblo, CO 81001
2 p.m. - 7 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna
San Miguel County
Public Health Community Care Clinic at Carhenge parking lot
200 S. Tomboy Dr., Telluride, CO 81435
9 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, flu
Public Health Community Care Clinic at Pig Palace parking lot
1165 Summit St., Norwood, CO 81423
3-6 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, flu
Summit County
Copper Mountain
50 Beeler Pl, Frisco, CO 80443
1-4 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer
Thursday, November 4
Adams County
Walmart parking lot
5990 Dahlia St., Commerce City, CO 80022
11 a.m. - 7 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, flu
Alamosa County
Alamosa Safeway In the parking lot
1301 Main Street Alamosa CO 81101
9 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, flu
Arapahoe County
Zynex Medical - TriZetto Corporation World HQ
9655 Maroon Cir, Englewood, CO 80112
Noon - 3 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer
Delta County
Walmart Supercenter parking lot
37 Stafford Lane, Delta, CO 81416
10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, flu
Denver County
Colorado Blvd. Truck Stop parking lot
4141 E. 35th Ave., Denver, CO 80207
11 a.m. - 7 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, flu
Sloan’s Lake Medical Building parking lot
1690 Meade St., Denver, CO 80204
7:30 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, flu
El Paso County
Walmart Supercenter Parking lot
11550 Meridian Market View, Falcon CO 80831
11 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, Flu
Gilpin County
Monarch Casino parking lot
488 Main St., Black Hawk, CO 80422
7 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, flu
Las Animas County
Trinidad City Hall
135 N. Animas St., Trinidad, CO 81082
10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, flu
Pueblo County
First Pres. Rescue Mission SCHRA
220 W.10th St., Pueblo, CO 81003
10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, flu
Summit County
Dillon Community Food Market
340 Fiedler Ave., Dillon, CO 80435
11 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, flu
Friday, November 5
Arapahoe County
HMART Aurora parking lot
2751 S. Parker Road, Aurora, CO 80014
11 a.m. - 7 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, flu
Denver County
DSST: Green Valley Ranch MS
4800 Telluride St., Denver, CO 80249
5-7 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer
Temple Denver
1136 N. Broadway, Denver, CO 80203
2-5 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer
Delta County
Walmart Supercenter parking lot
37 Stafford Lane, Delta, CO 81416
10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, flu
Douglas County
Children’s Hospital
1500 Park Central Dr., Highlands Ranch, CO 80129
11 a.m. - 8 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, flu
El Paso County
Walmart Supercenter Parking lot
11550 Meridian Market View, Falcon CO 80831
11 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, Flu
Eagle County
Edwards Freedom Park
450 Miller Ranch Road, Edwards, CO 81632
10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, flu
Jefferson County
Alameda Crossing Center parking lot
145 S. Sheridan Blvd., Lakewood, CO 80226
10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, flu
Clements Community Center parking lot
1580 Yarrow St., Lakewood, CO 80214
9 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, flu
Larimer County
Dia de los Muertos- Town of Estes Park
1125 Rooftop Way, Estes Park, CO 80517
5-8 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, flu
Logan County
Old Sykes Building
777 N. 4th St., Sterling, CO 80751
10 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, flu
Pueblo County
Pueblo Community College
900 W Orman Ave., Pueblo, CO 81004
1-2 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna
Pueblo Zoo
3455 Nuckolls Ave., Pueblo, CO 81005
9 a.m. - 4:30 p.m
Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, flu
Heritage Elementary
625 Brown Ave., Pueblo, CO 81004
10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, flu
Walters Brewery
126 Oneida St., Pueblo, CO 81003
4-6 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer
Rio Grande County
Upper Rio Grande
950 French Street, Del Norte CO, 81132
9 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, Flu
Weld County
Ft. Lupton Recreation Center
203 S. Harrison Ave., Fort Lupton, CO 80621
11 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Vaccine type: Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, flu
