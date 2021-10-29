Advertisement

Colorado aims to vaccinate ages 5 to 11 by end of January

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 8:00 AM MDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
DENVER (AP) - Colorado Gov. Jared Polis has announced a goal to vaccinate half of 5-to-11-year-old children in the state by the end of January.

Polis made the announcement Thursday at a news conference as federal officials are expected to approve the age group for COVID-19 vaccines in the coming days.

The federal government has allocated an initial 171,000 doses of the pediatric vaccine to Colorado. State health officials say the first shipment will be enough to vaccinate 30% of the eligible population with a single dose.

There are about 480,000 children in this age group in Colorado.

