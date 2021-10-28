Woman faces DUI charges after driving car into Pueblo home

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) -A Pueblo woman is facing DUI charges after reportedly driving her car through the front of her neighbor’s home.

The Pueblo Police Department responded to the crash Thursday at 8:00 a.m. It occurred on East 5th street near 4th street and North Joplin Avenue just east of downtown Pueblo.

Firefighters say they had to rescue the driver of the car, 46-year-old Tammy Back, and a woman who was trapped under the car.

The Pueblo Fire Department says their tech rescue team arrived on scene quickly. They put a protection line around the gas line that was actively leaking after the car took out a meter on the side of a house.

Firefighters had to use a piece of equipment called a tac line to stop the gas leak to prevent further damage.

“A tac line is a hose line used for protection. In case it went off. Because it was a running vehicle with live electrical wires and gas pumping into the house. So we wanted to get the victim out but also the risk of fire and explosion is pretty severe,” said Justin Hunter, Pueblo Assistant Fire Chief.

Once they stopped the leak, firefighters worked to free the two women. They had to remove a wall inside the home to rescue the homeowner who was pinned between the car and her wall. Both women only have minor injuries.

Back is now facing several charges for careless driving and DUI. Pueblo Police say she was also arrested for a warrant for failure to appear for a court appearance day on a DUI charge.

