WATCH: “After Afghanistan: The Future of Warfare” Town Hall with The Gazette & 11 News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - America has just ended its longest-ever war, and leaders are considering what comes next after Iraq and Afghanistan.

After two decades of counterinsurgency saw the American military conduct unforeseen campaigns, what’s the future of defense for Colorado’s 45,000 active-duty troops, and for the country in general?

What does our next war look like?

After watching the Taliban retake Afghanistan in days after our troops fought there for 20 years, is it time to rethink our approach to war-making in foreign lands? To nation-building? To how we most effectively intersect with the rest of the world?

And how does America prepare amid rising tensions with rivals like Russia and China and prepare for battle in new domains including space and the realm of artificial intelligence when robots could rule future battlefields?

Will our new wars all be virtual? Cyberwars and drone wars?

Join the Gazette and KKTV for a Community Conversation on Oct. 28 that brings your questions to a panel of experts moderated by

“After Afghanistan: The Future of Warfare” will be held at the Southeast Armed Services YMCA at 2190 Jet Wing Drive at 6 p.m. The town hall will also be livestreamed on the web sites of both the Gazette and KKTV.

Panelists include:

Dr. Schuyler Foerster, visiting professor of political science at Colorado College and former Scowcroft Professor for National Security Studies at the Air Force Academy.

Retired Lt. Gen. Chris Miller, a 1980 Air Force Academy graduate and former Air Force deputy chief of staff for strategic plans and programs. Miller is currently at the Air Force Academy as the Helen and Arthur E. Johnson Chair for the Study of Profession of Arms.

Maj. Jamil Brown, a fellow at the Air Force Academy Institute for Future Conflict. He also serves as a political science instructor and coordinates future conflict research opportunities between faculty, cadets and potential partners.

Retired Lt. Gen. Harry Raduege, cyber expert and head of the National Cybersecurity Center, a Colorado Springs-based think tank that focuses on information security and blockchain technology. Raduege served 35 years in the Air Force in a variety of roles in information technology and cyber operations.