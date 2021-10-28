Advertisement

WANTED: Sex assault suspect could be in Teller County or Colorado Springs

Police are looking for a man wanted on three counts of Aggravated Sexual Assault.
Oct. 27, 2021
TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) -Police are looking for a man wanted on three counts of Aggravated Sexual Assault.

Authorities are trying to track down 30-year-old Thorrin (“Thor”) Jacob Hacker. He’s described as a white male, 6′4″ and 170 lbs, with blonde hair and hazel eyes. He’s pictured above.

Hacker is known to frequent the Colorado Springs area. He also has family ties to Woodland Park.

He is driving a red BMW E-30 sedan, (pictured below) with attached vanity plates “ETHORTY”.

If you see Hacker or his vehicle do not approach him. Contact law enforcement immediately.

