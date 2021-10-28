Pueblo Police and Public Health Departments share Halloween safety tips

Pueblo, Colo. (KKTV) - Many families missed out on the Halloween fun last year because of the pandemic.

This year trick or treating is back, but so are the potential dangers that come with it. The Pueblo Police Department and the Pueblo County Department of Public Health and Environment released tips this week for parents to help keep their kids safe this Halloween.

The Police Department says it is important to stay organized and plan ahead. They recommend that you plan a trick or treating route with your kids before hand so you know where they will be.

They also recommend that kids trick or treat in groups so that everyone can keep an eye on each other.

Police also say it is a good to look over the candy your children bring home. If anything looks like it has been opened or tampered with police say it is best to throw it away.

This year, there is the added danger of the Covid-19 Delta variant which is more likely to infect younger people than the original Alpha strain.

The Pueblo County Department of Public Health and Environment says that the best way for you and your child to protect yourselves is to get vaccinated.

If your child is under the age of twelve and is not eligible for the vaccine, they say you should consider having your child wear a cloth mask as part of their costume.

