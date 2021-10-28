Advertisement

Outages persist after nor’easter batters New England

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 7:41 AM MDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON (AP) — Utility crews worked Thursday to restore power to hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses in New England after a nor’easter battered the coast with hurricane-force wind gusts.

More than 300,000 customers lacked service Thursday morning, the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency reported. Hundreds more outages were reported in Rhode Island.

It could be a matter of days before power is fully restored in some areas of southeastern Massachusetts, utilities said.

The strongest gust of the storm was recorded at 94 mph (151 mph) on the island of Martha’s Vineyard, officials said.

Some schools in both Massachusetts and Rhode Island canceled classes Thursday as cleanup continued and residents tallied the damage.

In Quincy, Massachusetts, the storm blew the roof off a apartment complex, forcing the occupants of 12 units to stay in a hotel, WBZ News Radio reported. In nearby Weymouth, the Red Cross opened a shelter for residents who lost power.

In New Jersey, one driver was killed and another injured in Morris Township when a tree limb fell. Authorities in New York also recovered the body of a kayaker who disappeared Tuesday off Long Island.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are looking for a man wanted on three counts of Aggravated Sexual Assault.
WANTED: Fountain Police looking for sex assault suspect
Family mourns loss of victim in Boise mall shooting.
‘She had an enormous heart of gold’: Boise mall shooting victim had Colorado ties
4 arrested after drive-by shooting, chase south of Colorado Springs
Photo of a woman getting ready to administer the COVID-19 vaccine.
2 Denver venues to require proof of COVID-19 vaccination and masks
On October 27th an Amber Alert issued for two kids in Colorado.
Two girls found safe after AMBER Alert issued in Colorado Wednesday

Latest News

FILE - In this Oct. 1, 2020 file photo, an Amazon logo appears on an Amazon delivery van in...
Amazon hiring seasonal workers in Colorado: Part of nation wide hiring spree
Environmentalists continue push for aggressive climate investment
Environmentalists continue push for aggressive climate investment
Biden at Capitol to pitch $1.75T agenda, unite Democrats
FILE - Ariel Jones, a United Parcel Service human resources intern, hands an applicant an...
US economy slowed to a 2% rate last quarter in face of COVID
FILE - In this Friday, May 19, 2017 file photo, Julian Assange greets supporters outside the...
Assange lawyer dismisses US promises over extradition