Officer-involved shooting reported in south Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A suspect was reportedly shot and wounded by police after trading fire with officers near a Colorado Springs school.

This is a developing situation, but what police are telling 11 News is that the suspect opened fire on officers near Vanguard Elementary School off Wahsatch Avenue, and police fired back.

Below is the area of the school. The shooting happened off campus but nearby.

No police were hurt; the condition of the suspect is unknown. The school is reportedly on lockdown.

There’s a heavy police near the vanguard school off Nevada and Wasatch in Colorado Springs. Neighbors tell me they heard at least 10 shots.

