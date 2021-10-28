Fallen Colorado firefighter laid to rest, as county grapples with loss of 2 firefighters in matter of days

YUMA COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado firefighter was laid to rest Tuesday, days after he was killed in a crash on the way to a fire.

Yuma Volunteer Fire Department Capt. Darcy Stallings was responding to that call on the evening of Oct. 21 when he rear-ended a semi-truck hauling beets. The force of impact wedged his vehicle underneath the trailer, trapping him inside. As the driver and passenger from the semi tried to free Stallings from the wreckage, the vehicle caught fire. State Patrol says Stallings was not conscious during any of this.

Stallings was reportedly in his personal vehicle, not a fire truck. The semi was described by State Patrol as slow-moving, but it’s not clear if it was traveling under the speed limit. No citations were issued. The crash was reported on Yuma County Road G between CR 39 and CR 40.

“Darcy was a highly respected firefighter who volunteered for the city of Yuma’s volunteer fire department for nine years and will be deeply missed,” the town of Yuma said in a Facebook post announcing his passing.

A funeral was held for Stallings in Yuma Tuesday. Compounding the tragedy, a fire broke out in the county on that same day, and a second firefighter in the county lost his life. That firefighter was on his way to Stallings’ funeral when the fire broke out, a Denver media outlet is reporting.

