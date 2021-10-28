Advertisement

EPC Sheriff’s Office arrests man suspected of scamming Coloradans out of $260,000

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office says on October 27, 2021 Richard Reynolds was taken into...
The El Paso County Sheriff's Office says on October 27, 2021 Richard Reynolds was taken into custody suspected of fraud.(El Paso County Sheriff's Office)
By KKTV
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 4:07 PM MDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado Springs man has been arrested on suspicion of scamming dozens of people out of thousands of dollars, according to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators say Richard Reynolds, 42, of the Black Forest Retreat, promised all-inclusive wedding services. Instead, he provided no services and kept the money.

Reynolds reportedly scammed at least 40 Coloradans from Thornton to Pueblo out of more than $260,000.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Financial Crimes Unit first began investigating on January 28, 2021. Then on October 26, 2021 an arrest warrant was issued for Reynolds, involving several criminal acts related to the investigation.

On October 27, 2021 Reynolds was taken into custody on suspicion of fraud. He was booked in the El Paso County Jail on 16 felony charges. Those include crimes against at-risk adults, theft over $100,000, but less than 1,000,000, forgery, criminal impersonation, and unlawful possession of controlled substances.

If you have any information relating to these cases, contact Investigations Tip Line at 719-520-6666.

