Banged-up Broncos get some relief: “The guys know that we are gonna have to rally”

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (KKTV) - Since the beginning of the season, Broncos fans are used to hearing the list of injuries grow.

“Purcell and Von won’t practice today,” head coach Vic Fangio said on Wednesday. “Then, Malik, Aaron Patrick, Garrett, will be limited, as will Tyree.”

But this week, some key players are making their way back from injury. Albert Okwuegbunam--although medically cleared, still is a question mark--but starting wide receiver Jerry Jeudy is expected to play after injuring his ankle week one.

“He is quarterback friendly, he’s a guy that is easy to throw the ball to,” quarterback Teddy Bridgewater said. “So we just want to make sure that we get him going this week in practice get his wind going, his conditioning up, things like that and hopefully, come Sunday, he is ready to go.”

Besides bringing some of the injured players back into the lineup, the Broncos are also making some changes by bringing in some new players. For example, Kenny Young: he’s coming from the LA Rams and was one of the top tacklers with them last year.

He says despite the initial shock of the trade, he is ready to get the work and help the Broncos break this losing streak.

“Excited because you have a welcoming home, a new home. But as a human, right? The human side of it is I am feeling mixed emotions,” Young said. “But I feel like there is light at the end of this tunnel. And I don’t know how that shapes out...I’ll do my part. I’m ready to compete.”

Just over a week ago Denver also traded a draft pick for defensive end/outside linebacker Stephen Weatherly from Minnesota; another move to help with the banged-up Broncos.

But players say the injuries are not an excuse for losing.

“Guys know that we are gonna have to rally,” safety Justin Simmons said. “You don’t get an asterisk next to a loss because guys are hurt or you don’t have ‘x’ amount of starters or things like that. So I am glad we got some guys that are able to come in and help us and plug in and play fast.”

