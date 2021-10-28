Amazon hiring seasonal workers in Colorado: Part of nation wide hiring spree

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Amazon announced it is hiring 150,000 seasonal workers across the U.S. to help with what’s expected to be a chaotic holiday shopping season. Signing bonuses recently jumped to $3,000, after being at $1,000 just a few days ago.

“Our seasonal hiring helps us deliver on our promises to customers while also providing flexibility to our full-time employees during busy periods,” said Alicia Boler Davis, Senior Vice President, Global Customer Fulfillment.

According to the e-retailer’s hiring site, there are more than one hundred openings at the Colorado Springs Warehouse. That includes seasonal positions, as well as full time and part time normal positions. There are two different kinds of warehouse jobs open, paying from $15.80-$17.55 an hour.

There are also more than 200 openings at Amazon’s Denver locations, all paying $19.50 an hour.

Boler Davis also said in her statement, “Joining Amazon in one of our seasonal roles offers high-paying, part-time work, or a path to a full-time position, with benefits like our Career Choice program to help people advance their education and careers within Amazon or beyond.”

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.