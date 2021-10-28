Advertisement

Amazon hiring seasonal workers in Colorado: Part of nation wide hiring spree

By Melissa Henry
Published: Oct. 28, 2021 at 8:19 AM MDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Amazon announced it is hiring 150,000 seasonal workers across the U.S. to help with what’s expected to be a chaotic holiday shopping season. Signing bonuses recently jumped to $3,000, after being at $1,000 just a few days ago.

“Our seasonal hiring helps us deliver on our promises to customers while also providing flexibility to our full-time employees during busy periods,” said Alicia Boler Davis, Senior Vice President, Global Customer Fulfillment.

According to the e-retailer’s hiring site, there are more than one hundred openings at the Colorado Springs Warehouse. That includes seasonal positions, as well as full time and part time normal positions. There are two different kinds of warehouse jobs open, paying from $15.80-$17.55 an hour.

There are also more than 200 openings at Amazon’s Denver locations, all paying $19.50 an hour.

Boler Davis also said in her statement, “Joining Amazon in one of our seasonal roles offers high-paying, part-time work, or a path to a full-time position, with benefits like our Career Choice program to help people advance their education and careers within Amazon or beyond.”

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are looking for a man wanted on three counts of Aggravated Sexual Assault.
WANTED: Fountain Police looking for sex assault suspect
Family mourns loss of victim in Boise mall shooting.
‘She had an enormous heart of gold’: Boise mall shooting victim had Colorado ties
4 arrested after drive-by shooting, chase south of Colorado Springs
Photo of a woman getting ready to administer the COVID-19 vaccine.
2 Denver venues to require proof of COVID-19 vaccination and masks
On October 27th an Amber Alert issued for two kids in Colorado.
Two girls found safe after AMBER Alert issued in Colorado Wednesday

Latest News

Program for firefighter Darcy Stallings. Stallings was killed Oct. 21, 2021, after crashing...
Fallen Colorado firefighter laid to rest, as county grapples with loss of 2 firefighters in matter of days
Biden at Capitol to pitch $1.75T agenda, unite Democrats
Family mourns loss of victim in Boise mall shooting.
‘She had an enormous heart of gold’: Boise mall shooting victim had Colorado ties
Larry Wynat
‘Our brother and our friend’: Colorado community grieving loss of firefighter killed while battling blaze on eastern plains