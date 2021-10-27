“We’re prepared,” CDOT ready for winter despite needing more snow plow drivers

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Despite the need for more plow drivers, CDOT said they are prepared for the winter.

11 News spoke with CDOT, who is also impacted by the national driver shortage. Usually during this time of year, CDOT said they typically have 10% vacancies for plow drivers. This year, it’s at about 17-18% currently.

“We will take care of business when it comes to plowing the roadways. We will do what we have to do to keep our roads as clear as we possibly can,” said Tamara Rollison of CDOT.

CDOT’s priorities are always paving major roadways first, like I-25, and then secondary roadways. Southern Colorado has yet to have a major snowstorm for the 2021-2022 winter season, but the 11 News Breaking Weather Team is expecting snow early next week (first week of November).

“If there’s one area that is experiencing some really heavy snow, or adverse weather conditions, and another area isn’t, we will shift resources to where they are needed. We’ve done that before, we do that many times so that the roads that need the attention the most, are getting the attention.”

To apply to CDOT, click here.

“We have about 1,600 plow drivers positions when we’re at 100% employment. We have hired, we’re in the process of hiring 50 plow drivers right now, and we need more,” said Rollison.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.