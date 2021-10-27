Advertisement

WANTED: Reward offered for 2 suspects in Arvada bank robbery

Reward offered for 2 suspects in Arvada bank robbery(Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force)
By KKTV
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 4:11 PM MDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
ARVADA, Colo. (KKTV) - Authorities are hoping for help from the public in tracking down two suspects in a bank robbery in Arvada, Colorado.

The crime happened on October 19th at 4:55 p.m. at the Chase Bank at 9611 West 58th Avenue. The two suspects verbally demanded money and then took off.

If you recognize either suspects pictured above call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

A reward of up to $2,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest.

