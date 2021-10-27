New e-scooter program draws cheers and jeers from Springs residents

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - You see them on sidewalks, you see them outside shops. They might even be sitting in your yard.

In the three weeks since Colorado Springs’ e-scooter program launched, those green and silver minibikes have taken over the city.

“Like as soon as they popped up, they’re all over the place,” said Colorado College junior Charlie Stumph.

The scooters have proved overwhelmingly popular, just as city officials hoped when they decided to test the waters with a one-year trial program.

“[People] can hop on a scooter to get to a nearby restaurant or nearby venue. We have the Switchback stadium here, we have the Robson Arena here. These are all destinations that lend themselves well for a scooter to travel between where you park and where you ultimately want to be,” said Colorado Springs city traffic engineer Todd Frisbie.

But with the scooters’ growing popularity comes a growing list of complaints. The city tells 11 News it’s received roughly 200 complaints so far -- though most, it notes, have come from the same few people.

“The top five people who have complained about scooters account for approximately 80 percent of all requests that we’ve received,” said Jacob Anderson, a community engagement specialist for the city.

The main issue recurring with scooters is that most riders are discarding them wherever they please, versus doing what they are supposed to do and parking them at the designated parking spaces.

Which means some people like Marlene Urban are finding them right out their homes.

“I’m not interested,” she said with a laugh. “A broken leg or whatever.”

Urban, who lives in Old North End, says she doesn’t mind the scooters left around her neighborhood.

“It is a good way for people to get around town if they don’t have a car or want to do something really quickly, so I think it’s great!”

Nor does Stumph.

“It’s just a harmless scooter. And, I mean, if I want to use it then I can just hop right on it there in my front yard. Good to go.”

The city says it specifically contracted with two companies, Lime and Veo, to make sure the scooters end up where they are supposed to be, in their designated parking spots. If one ends up on the sidewalk and you don’t want it there, just jump on the GoCOS app and let them know. The city says the companies have to retrieve them.

“They are on the hook for a two-hour response time. So by the time you report it, that puts them on the clock and makes them responsible to deal with the issue,” Anderson said.

If you haven’t had a chance to use one of the scooters, they can be found downtown and throughout the Springs’ west side. These e-scooters can go up to 15 miles per hour, and you must be 18 or older to ride. E-scooters are available between 5 a.m. and 11 p.m.

Read more on the scooters and the ongoing pilot program here.

