MISSING: Amber Alert issued for two kids in Colorado Wednesday

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) -Authorities are asking for help from the public with finding two endangered kids in Colorado. An AMBER alert has been issued to find seven-year-old Sophia Jones and eight-year-old Bethany Jones.

The two girls were last seen with Trisha and Towon Jones. They may be driving a 2019 Black Toyota 4Runner with the Colorado plate: BVGI94. Or a 2014 Green Toyota Sienna with the Colorado plate: CGMO17.

They were last seen in Denver, CO around 2:22 p.m. on October 27th. Authorities in Douglas County believe the suspects may be armed and that the children are in danger.

If seen call 911 or the Douglas County Sheriff’s office at 303-660-7500.

