MISSING: Amber Alert issued for two kids in Colorado Wednesday

On October 27th an Amber Alert issued for two kids in Colorado.
On October 27th an Amber Alert issued for two kids in Colorado.(Colorado Bureau of Investigation)
By KKTV
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 3:18 PM MDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) -Authorities are asking for help from the public with finding two endangered kids in Colorado. An AMBER alert has been issued to find seven-year-old Sophia Jones and eight-year-old Bethany Jones.

The two girls were last seen with Trisha and Towon Jones. They may be driving a 2019 Black Toyota 4Runner with the Colorado plate: BVGI94. Or a 2014 Green Toyota Sienna with the Colorado plate: CGMO17.

They were last seen in Denver, CO around 2:22 p.m. on October 27th. Authorities in Douglas County believe the suspects may be armed and that the children are in danger.

If seen call 911 or the Douglas County Sheriff’s office at 303-660-7500.

