Crews battle multiple fires in Pueblo during red flag day

Pueblo, Colo. (KKTV) - Firefighters in Pueblo battled multiple fires in the Fountain Creek bed this afternoon just East of downtown Pueblo.

The first fire started in the early afternoon and four different crews quickly responded to put out the blaze.

Those crews came from both the Pueblo Fire Department and the West Park Fire Department.

The second fire started around 4:00 and two crews quickly extinguished that blaze.

I spoke to Fire Chief Barb Huber about the origin of the first fire. She told me that a homeless person started a campfire in the creek bed which quickly grew out of control.

Today was a red flag day across Pueblo County. No outside flames are permitted on these days when high winds combine with dry conditions to make it easy for fires to spread.

There were no injuries or fatalities reported in connection with either fire and the well-prepared crews were able to contain both fires quickly.

October is fire prevention month. Firefighters encourage everyone to take time during the month to check their smoke detectors and form a fire escape plan with their families.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.