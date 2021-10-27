Advertisement

Crews battle multiple fires in Pueblo during red flag day

By Jack Heeke
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 6:18 PM MDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Pueblo, Colo. (KKTV) - Firefighters in Pueblo battled multiple fires in the Fountain Creek bed this afternoon just East of downtown Pueblo.

The first fire started in the early afternoon and four different crews quickly responded to put out the blaze.

Those crews came from both the Pueblo Fire Department and the West Park Fire Department.

The second fire started around 4:00 and two crews quickly extinguished that blaze.

I spoke to Fire Chief Barb Huber about the origin of the first fire. She told me that a homeless person started a campfire in the creek bed which quickly grew out of control.

Today was a red flag day across Pueblo County. No outside flames are permitted on these days when high winds combine with dry conditions to make it easy for fires to spread.

There were no injuries or fatalities reported in connection with either fire and the well-prepared crews were able to contain both fires quickly.

October is fire prevention month. Firefighters encourage everyone to take time during the month to check their smoke detectors and form a fire escape plan with their families.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chinook Trail Middle School.
Colorado Springs school switches to remote learning on Tuesday due to the possibility of a ‘large protest’
Springs firefighters say :multiple" semi-trailers are on fire outside the Goodwill on Hancock...
Massive fire demolishes 12 trailers full of donations at Springs Goodwill distribution center
Two separate but related crashes happened on northbound I-25 near the MLK Bypass on Oct. 26,...
Pedestrian, driver injured in pair of crashes on northbound I-25 near MLK Bypass
10/23/21
‘She looks like an angel’: Artist to honor Gabby Petito with more wing murals
Police assess the scene of a crash in the 5000 block of Centennial Boulevard on Oct. 23, 2021,...
1 killed in northwest Springs rollover

Latest News

Windy, colder, and wet tonight. Sunny & windy Wednesday
Strong wind and rain/snow showers tonight
Firefighters in Pueblo battled multiple fires in the Fountain Creek bed this afternoon. Just...
WATCH - Crews battle multiple fires in Pueblo during red flag day
According to TESSA, everyone knows someone impacted by domestic violence.
WATCH: Domestic violence in Colorado Springs; highlighting the tragic reality and how we can prevent it
forum
Domestic Violence in Colorado Springs: The Reality & How We Can Prevent It