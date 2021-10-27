Advertisement

Colorado firefighter killed while battling blaze on eastern plains

Fire
Fire(Source: Associated Press)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 1:30 PM MDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YUMA COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A firefighter was killed in the line of duty when a fire on the eastern Colorado plains suddenly and rapidly changed direction, overtaking him before help could arrive.

“Crews were there with in minutes; however, it was already too late,” Joes, Colorado volunteer fire department wrote in a Facebook post.

Larry Wynat was among the firefighters who sprung to action Tuesday when a fire ignited in a cornfield off Highway 36 and Yuma County Road T.

“Every volunteer firefighter stopped what they were doing to come together and help and get containment of this fire,” Joes Fire Department said.

But with 60 mph wind gusts and a steady wind speed of 30 mph, the blaze exploded and kept changing course.

“It was the change in winds suddenly that led to firefighter Larry Wyant to be taken by the running fire.”

Wynat was reportedly trying to get a hose line started when the flames advanced on him.

The fire department asked for prayers for its firefighters, stating that their hearts were heavy. This is the second firefighter in Yuma County killed in the last week, and a Denver media outlet is reporting that Wynat and other firefighters were on their way to that funeral with Tuesday’s fire started.

“Our community is a group that comes together in a time of need. God bless all the volunteer firefighters who came to help stop a fire in such treacherous winds. Prayers are needed for Joes Fire Department at this time. Prayers to Larry Wyant’s family!”

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chinook Trail Middle School.
Colorado Springs school switches to remote learning on Tuesday due to the possibility of a ‘large protest’
Two separate but related crashes happened on northbound I-25 near the MLK Bypass on Oct. 26,...
Pedestrian, driver injured in pair of crashes on northbound I-25 near MLK Bypass
4 arrested after drive-by shooting, chase south of Colorado Springs
Parents stand in front of Chinook Trail Middle School protesting a possible planned protest...
Parents hold counterprotest in support of teachers, as rumored District 20 protest fails to occur
10/23/21
‘She looks like an angel’: Artist to honor Gabby Petito with more wing murals

Latest News

A musician plays a violin behind a photograph of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins during a vigil...
Sheriff: Alec Baldwin ‘Rust’ movie set showed ‘some complacency’ with weapons
Photo courtesy: CDOT
‘We’re prepared’: CDOT ready for winter despite needing more snowplow drivers
Another temperature rollercoaster ahead
Sunny and dry day
baldwin
Update on investigation into fatal shooting incident involving Alec Baldwin