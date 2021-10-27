Colorado firefighter killed while battling blaze on eastern plains

YUMA COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A firefighter was killed in the line of duty when a fire on the eastern Colorado plains suddenly and rapidly changed direction, overtaking him before help could arrive.

“Crews were there with in minutes; however, it was already too late,” Joes, Colorado volunteer fire department wrote in a Facebook post.

Larry Wynat was among the firefighters who sprung to action Tuesday when a fire ignited in a cornfield off Highway 36 and Yuma County Road T.

“Every volunteer firefighter stopped what they were doing to come together and help and get containment of this fire,” Joes Fire Department said.

But with 60 mph wind gusts and a steady wind speed of 30 mph, the blaze exploded and kept changing course.

“It was the change in winds suddenly that led to firefighter Larry Wyant to be taken by the running fire.”

Wynat was reportedly trying to get a hose line started when the flames advanced on him.

The fire department asked for prayers for its firefighters, stating that their hearts were heavy. This is the second firefighter in Yuma County killed in the last week, and a Denver media outlet is reporting that Wynat and other firefighters were on their way to that funeral with Tuesday’s fire started.

“Our community is a group that comes together in a time of need. God bless all the volunteer firefighters who came to help stop a fire in such treacherous winds. Prayers are needed for Joes Fire Department at this time. Prayers to Larry Wyant’s family!”

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.