Clerk and Recorder: El Paso County elections are safe and secure

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Election day is less than a week away and local and state officials are busy preparing for the big day.

The El Paso County Clerk and Recorder held a tour Wednesday, along with the Colorado Springs Chamber and EDC, of the county’s ballot processing center located at the Citizen’s Service Center on Garden of the Gods Road.

Officials say the purpose of this tour was to give more than 60 businesses a first-hand look at how ballots are processed in El Paso County. “It is to educate the citizens, unfortunately, there’s a lot of misinformation and disinformation about elections that seem to be increasingly so from the 2016 election,” says Chuck Broerman, the El Paso County Clerk and Recorder.

Broerman also tells 11 News there are many layers of security in place to make sure the elections are fair and safe in El Paso County.

“From the time that you drop off your ballot it goes into a very secure box that has video surveillance on it, we have bipartisan election teams that go and pick up those ballots, and then they put into a sealed transfer case that has seals on it. They are documented and then come back here [Citizen’s Service Center] and we open them up and make sure that they match... We have a machine and we have election judges that are checking those signatures. That signature on the back of the ballot envelope is critical because that’s how we determine that is you and only you that voted on the ballot. So that is critical to making sure that that ballot is cast by a legally qualified voter,” says Broerman.

As of October 26, the Clerk and Recorder’s office says they have received 57,982 ballots for El Paso County. Statewide there has reportedly been 473,003 ballots have been returned.

Monday was the last day ballots could be returned through the mail in El Paso County, but there are thirty-eight ballot drop-off locations in El Paso County.

The El Paso County Clerk and Recorders office encourage those with questions to reach out to them and they will gladly help you find answers to your questions.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.