2 Denvers venues to require proof of COVID-19 vaccination and masks

Photo of a woman getting ready to administer the COVID-19 vaccine.
Photo of a woman getting ready to administer the COVID-19 vaccine.(Video from KKTV file footage 1/27/21 Second Covid Shot Stronger)
By KKTV
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 5:11 PM MDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
DENVER, Colo. (KKTV) -Starting on November 10th, Ball Arena and Paramount Theatre in Denver will be requiring a COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test for all events until further notice.

Kroenke Sports & Entertainment made the announcement Wednesday. All teams, staff and visitors ages 12 and older will have to show proof of being fully vaccinated against COVID-19. If people are not vaccinated, they must test negative for COVID within 72 hours of attending an event.

KSE says kids under 12 will not be required to show proof of vaccination or a negative test. However, they will be required to wear a mask.

Masks are also required for all staff and attendees regardless of vaccination status while inside the venues. There is an exception when eating or drinking.

“After consultation with local, state and federal government and health authorities along with the guidance of the National Basketball Association (NBA), National Hockey League (NHL), National Lacrosse League (NLL) and in consultation with national concert promoters and entertainment providers, the decision to institute these protocols for all events reinforces KSE’s continued commitment to ensure that the health, safety and wellness of our fans, frontline workers, staff, performers and athletes is our top priority,” said Matt Hutchings, EVP and Chief Operating Officer.

The verification process for proof of vaccine or a negative COVID-19 test will happen at the entrances outside each venue. Fans are encouraged to arrive early. Also, come prepared with required documentation and a mask.

For more info on the COVID-19 policy at Ball Arena, click here or at the Paramount Theatre, click here.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

