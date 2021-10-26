WATCH: Domestic violence in Colorado Springs; highlighting the tragic reality and how we can prevent it

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - There is no simple solution to preventing domestic violence in any community, but action often starts with a meaningful discussion.

On Oct. 26, 11 News partnered with TESSA and the City of Colorado Springs to shine a light on domestic violence in our community. October marks Domestic Violence Awareness Month, an issue that is highlighted this month but everyone should be aware of year round.

“Domestic violence thrives in silence,” TESSA recently posted to their Facebook page. “By not talking about domestic violence and removing the stigma, we as a society are failing victims and survivors.”

As TESSA reports, everyone knows someone impacted by domestic violence. 11 News Digital Anchor Jon Wiener was joined by Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers, CEO of TESSA Anne Markley and Commander Dave Edmondson with the Colorado Springs Police Department for a forum aimed at raising awareness for Domestic Violence and sharing what is being done in Colorado Springs to help victims and prevent it from happening in the first place.

You can watch the forum at the top of this article.

TESSA has a 24-hour safe line available for anyone impacted by domestic violence in Colorado Springs and surrounding areas. You can call 719-633-3819 for help.

Click here to visit the TESSA website for more information on domestic violence, details on how you can volunteer, or resources for help.

ABOUT TESSA:

TESSA was established in May 1977 in response to a high rate of calls to local law enforcement from women threatened or assaulted by their partners. At the time, Domestic Violence was considered a private matter and resources were difficult to locate, if they existed at all. With assistance from within the legal and philanthropic communities TESSA emerged as an information provider and resource referral service. That initial effort has evolved into a multi-faceted agency that includes a confidential Safehouse, Victim Advocacy, Counseling and Children’s Programs, a 24/7 Safe Line, and Community Outreach and Education. Through these efforts, TESSA strives to realize our vision of a community free of personal violence for all.

