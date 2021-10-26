Advertisement

Reality TV tattoo artist Kat Von D moving to Indiana

California tattoo artist Kat Von D announced her move to the Hoosier State in a Instagram post.
California tattoo artist Kat Von D announced her move to the Hoosier State in a Instagram post.(Source: Instagram/@thekatvond/CNN)
By CNN
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 11:12 AM MDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Celebrity tattoo artist Kat Von D is closing her famous shop.

Von D announced on Instagram she is shutting down her tattoo parlor High Voltage after 14 years in business.

The West Hollywood shop was the setting for the TLC reality series “LA Ink,” which aired from 2007 to 2011.

Von D explained she is leaving Los Angeles and moving to rural Indiana. She said she does not plan to return to L.A. very often.

High Voltage officially closes on Dec. 1.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chinook Trail Middle School.
Colorado Springs school switches to remote learning on Tuesday due to the possibility of a ‘large protest’
Springs firefighters say :multiple" semi-trailers are on fire outside the Goodwill on Hancock...
Massive fire demolishes 12 trailers full of donations at Springs Goodwill distribution center
Police assess the scene of a crash in the 5000 block of Centennial Boulevard on Oct. 23, 2021,...
1 killed in northwest Springs rollover
Springs man accused of trying to light gas pumps on fire
A Colorado haunted house was destroyed in a possible arson fire just days before Halloween 2021.
Parker haunted house destroyed in ‘suspicious’ blaze

Latest News

Parents stand in front of Chinook Trail Middle School protesting a possible planned protest...
Parents hold counterprotest ahead of possible District 20 protest
The lions were tested for COVID-19 when they started exhibiting symptoms.
11 lions test positive for COVID-19 at Denver Zoo
Police in Florida got a surprise when they pulled over a 65-year-old man for having an expired...
Police find live grenade in car during Florida traffic stop
Police in Florida got a surprise when they pulled over a 65-year-old man for having an expired...
Police find live grenade in car during traffic stop