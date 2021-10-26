Possible road rage shooting under investigation in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Pueblo are investigating a shooting that is the possible result of road rage.

The shooting was reported Saturday just before 9 p.m. near Northern Avenue and Lake Avenue. The neighborhood is on the southwest side of the city east of the Colorado State Fairgrounds. Those who reported shooting said shots were fired between two vehicles.

Officers made contact with one of the drivers of one of the vehicles involved. The person’s vehicle had “several bullet impacts,” according to police. The victim told officer he had been shot at by people in a 4-door sedan and he believed the shooting was the result of a road rage incident that happened earlier in the night.

No one was able to provide a definitive description of the suspect vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call Sgt. Flores at 719-553-2936.

