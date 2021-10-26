Advertisement

Pedestrian, driver injured in pair of crashes on northbound I-25 near MLK Bypass; backups reported to South Academy

Two separate but related crashes happened on northbound I-25 near the MLK Bypass on Oct. 26, 2021.(KKTV)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 7:36 AM MDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A pedestrian on the interstate and a trio of good Samaritans inadvertently triggered a series of collisions south of downtown Colorado Springs Tuesday morning.

Police say the episode started around 6:20 a.m. with a person walking on northbound I-25 near the MLK Bypass (139), who was then hit by an oncoming car.

Three drivers saw the initial crash and pulled over to help. A fourth driver didn’t appear see the group of vehicles stopped on the interstate and plowed into two of the parked cars. A police sergeant tells 11 News the drivers had exited those vehicles, and the cars were unoccupied when the driver hit them. The driver sustained serious but not life-threatening injuries. No one else at the scene was hurt.

The crashes shut down two of the three northbound lanes, causing backups for several miles.

