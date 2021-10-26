Parents hold counterprotest ahead of possible District 20 protest

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A group of parents lent their support to District 20 teachers Tuesday in advance of a possible protest that has already forced the temporary closure of two schools.

Waving signs calling for an end to bullying and for making schools safe again, the parents planted themselves outside Chinook Trail Middle School, the planned site of the potential protest.

“We had heard that the Colorado Springs Police Department had notified our school district a militia group applied for a permit to protest, with 1600 protesters with a militia group known as the Oathkeepers was supposed to be here today, and we decided to support our teachers and students and staff and let them know that we love them, support them, and we won’t tolerate fearmongering,” said Lara Matisck.

11 News has confirmed that someone did indeed request a permit from CSPD to hold what was described as a peaceful protest for up to 1,600 people but has not confirmed the militia group’s involvement or what the protest is supposed to be over. The school chosen as the protest site has been at the center of an investigation in recent days amid claims by some parents that teachers were taping masks to students’ faces. The validity of those claims has not been confirmed, and the investigation is ongoing. Chinook Trail Middle School and Chinook Trail Elementary School campuses were both closed Tuesday as a precaution.

About 25 parents gathered at the middle school starting around 8 a.m. By 10 a.m., no protesters had shown up, and the group dispersed -- with a promise to be back if the protest did materialize.

“If any protesters show up to protest against the school or if a militia group shows up, we will be back,” Matisck said.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.