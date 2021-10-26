Advertisement

New business brings green jobs to Pueblo

By Jack Heeke
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 6:31 PM MDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Pueblo, Colo. (KKTV) - Today the Pueblo Economic Development Corporation (PEDCO) announced 17 new jobs coming to the Steel City.

These jobs will generate an estimated $760,000 in pre-benefit payroll.

Ecological Materials LLC is opening a new manufacturing/processing facility on Santa Fe Drive. The company recycles single use plastics like grocery bags and water bottles and turns them into binding material that holds asphalt roads together and prevents them from cracking.

As spokesperson Marie Logsden stated “Every town in America has a landfill that is filling up, and roads that need to be fixed.”

Several city officials were present for today’s announcement including Mayor Nick Gradisar and City Council President Larry Atencio.

They welcomed Ecological Materials with open arms and even presented the founders with cowboy hats.

The company says they chose Pueblo because of it’s close proximity to the interstate highway system and it’s manufacturing infrastructure.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police assess the scene of a crash in the 5000 block of Centennial Boulevard on Oct. 23, 2021,...
1 killed in northwest Springs rollover
Springs firefighters say :multiple" semi-trailers are on fire outside the Goodwill on Hancock...
Massive fire demolishes 12 trailers full of donations at Springs Goodwill distribution center
The change goes into effect Oct 24, 2021.
Mandatory 10-digit local dialing starts Sunday in Colorado for those with 719 and 970 area codes
10/23/21
‘She looks like an angel’: Artist to honor Gabby Petito with more wing murals
Big wind Tuesday, Temperature rollercoaster in full swing!
Active pattern begins

Latest News

In Pueblo County cases, hospitalizations, and deaths from Covid-19 in the month of October have...
Pueblo County sees surge in Covid cases
Booster doses of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine are now widely available throughout Southern...
Pueblo County Health Department hopes to answer questions on booster shots
Pueblo County Clerk and Recorder Gilbert “Bo’ Ortiz was recently captured on video swearing at...
Pueblo County Courthouse to update pet policy following viral video
Pueblo Police investigate a shooting near East 3rd Street and North Hudson Avenue in Pueblo
Deadly shooting on Pueblo’s East side marks 20th homicide this year