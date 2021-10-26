New business brings green jobs to Pueblo

Pueblo, Colo. (KKTV) - Today the Pueblo Economic Development Corporation (PEDCO) announced 17 new jobs coming to the Steel City.

These jobs will generate an estimated $760,000 in pre-benefit payroll.

Ecological Materials LLC is opening a new manufacturing/processing facility on Santa Fe Drive. The company recycles single use plastics like grocery bags and water bottles and turns them into binding material that holds asphalt roads together and prevents them from cracking.

As spokesperson Marie Logsden stated “Every town in America has a landfill that is filling up, and roads that need to be fixed.”

Several city officials were present for today’s announcement including Mayor Nick Gradisar and City Council President Larry Atencio.

They welcomed Ecological Materials with open arms and even presented the founders with cowboy hats.

The company says they chose Pueblo because of it’s close proximity to the interstate highway system and it’s manufacturing infrastructure.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.