Advertisement

Illinois police officer dies after shooting near St. Louis

Pontoon Beach Officer Tyler Timmons succumbed to his injuries at a hospital, authorities said.
Pontoon Beach Officer Tyler Timmons succumbed to his injuries at a hospital, authorities said.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 12:30 PM MDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PONTOON BEACH, Ill. (AP) — Authorities say a police officer has died after being shot by a man at a gas station in an Illinois suburb of St. Louis.

Trooper Jayme Bufford with Illinois State Police said Pontoon Beach Officer Tyler Timmons succumbed to his injuries at a hospital.

The officer was shot at around 8 a.m. Tuesday at a Speedway gas station along Route 111 and was rushed to Saint Louis University Hospital.

Bufford said the Pontoon Beach officer had approached a car in the gas station’s parking lot because he suspected it had been stolen.

Bufford says a man then began firing on Timmons.

The suspect was taken into custody.

State Police are investigating.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chinook Trail Middle School.
Colorado Springs school switches to remote learning on Tuesday due to the possibility of a ‘large protest’
Springs firefighters say :multiple" semi-trailers are on fire outside the Goodwill on Hancock...
Massive fire demolishes 12 trailers full of donations at Springs Goodwill distribution center
Police assess the scene of a crash in the 5000 block of Centennial Boulevard on Oct. 23, 2021,...
1 killed in northwest Springs rollover
Springs man accused of trying to light gas pumps on fire
A Colorado haunted house was destroyed in a possible arson fire just days before Halloween 2021.
Parker haunted house destroyed in ‘suspicious’ blaze

Latest News

FILE - In this Feb. 11, 2005 file photo, trays of printed Social Security checks wait to be...
Wife accused of dismembering husband’s body, collecting benefits
Parents stand in front of Chinook Trail Middle School protesting a possible planned protest...
Parents hold counterprotest ahead of possible District 20 protest
FILE - This Sept. 27, 2011 file photo shows a gopher frog at the Audubon Zoo in New Orleans....
Wildlife agencies to cancel 2 Trump endangered species rules
A pedestrian walks during a heavy downpour of rain over the Williamsburg bridge, Tuesday, Oct....
Flooding, outages expected as big storm lashes US Northeast
FILE - In this Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021 file photo, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II leaves after...
Queen Elizabeth II won’t attend climate conference in person