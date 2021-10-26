Counselor tips: Managing COVID conflicts with family this holiday season

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -Thanksgiving is less than one month away, and many people are making plans with friends and family -- but there’s the possibility of getting into tricky conversations.

According to a recent poll cited on Forbes.com, about half of vaccinated Americans would turn down spending the holidays with friends and family who are not vaccinated. This could make planning Thanksgiving gatherings messy, but a southern Colorado-based counselor has advise on what to do if your “holidays group” does not agree on things like vaccines, masks, and travel.

“One of the biggest things I would encourage people to do is to pre-plan your battles,” said counselor Mark Mayfield. He added, “thinking through how you’re going to handle it before it happens” should help reduce stress coming from anticipating arguments. “Lay out how you might respond if somebody puts the blame at your feet instead of taking ownership of their choice. ... Take a deep breath, make sure you’re monitoring your stress levels.”

Mayfield suggests hosting households set parameters for the holidays based on the host’s comfort level, rather than trying to appease all guests.

“If your household is comfortable without masks and that’s how you’re going to do Thanksgiving and you want to open it up to family, let them know the expectation. If they choose to come, they choose to come, and if they don’t, they don’t. A lot of times when the opposing family will want to put it back on the hosting family, like a ‘look what you made me do’ type of thing, don’t internalize that. That’s their own decision, and in society we need to take ownership of our choices,” Mayfield said.

The CDC’s latest guidance for holiday gatherings still suggests people who are not vaccinated wear masks indoors, and that unvaccinated people (such as young children) be protected by only being surrounded by vaccinated people. It’s not recommended to travel until fully vaccinated. Still, this year’s guidance is relatively light compared to last year’s, when gatherings were not recommended outside one’s immediate household, and people were advised against travel altogether.

Mayfield hopes people can set aside dividing factors.

“It’s a time to come together, and I think we need to look at it from that perspective rather than who’s right and who’s wrong.”

