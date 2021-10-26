Colorado Springs school switches to remote learning on Tuesday due to the possibility of a ‘large protest’

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado Springs middle school will switch to remote learning on Tuesday and an elementary school is cancelling classes because of the possibility of a large protest.

Academy District 20 informed parents of the changes on Monday after learning from the Colorado Springs Police Department that someone applied for a permit to hold a peaceful protest that would include about 1,600 people. Details on what the protest was over were not available, but the protest is planned to take place at Chinook Trail Middle School. It isn’t clear if there is an actual protest that will occur.

Chinook Trail Middle School made headlines across the country after an investigation first reported by 11 News started with claims that teachers were taping face masks to students’ faces. Again, details on what this protest is about were not available, just that someone inquired about a permit.

The following was sent to families at Chinook Trail Middle School:

Dear Chinook Trail Middle School Families,

Tomorrow, Oct. 26, 2021, we will engage in a synchronous learning schedule, which means students will engage in remote learning and their school day will start two hours later than our normal in-person start time.

This decision was made from an abundance of caution after learning a large protest may be scheduled at Chinook Trail Middle School. To minimize the potential learning disruption, a synchronous learning day is in our students’ best interest.

We will resume with normal, in-person learning on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021.

If you have any questions, please contact your grade-level administrator.

6th grade – Assistant Principal Rob Haack ( robert.haack1@asd20.org )

7th grade – Principal Tom Andrew ( tom.andrew@asd20.org )

8th grade – Assistant Principal Shawn Parsons (shawn.parsons@asd20.org)

Thank you for your patience and flexibility.

Tom Andrew

Principal

Chinook Trail Middle School

The following was sent to families at Chinook Trail Elementary School:

Dear Chinook Trail Elementary School Families,

Tomorrow, Oct. 26, 2021, Chinook Trail Elementary School will be closed. This decision was made from an abundance of caution after learning a large protest may be scheduled at nearby Chinook Trail Middle School.

We plan to resume normal operations on Wednesday, Oct. 27.

If you have any questions, please contact Principal Patrick Schumaker, Patrick.schumaker@asd20.org.

Thank you for your patience and flexibility.

Patrick Schumaker

Principal

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.