Advertisement

Chipotle unveils virtual Boorito Halloween deal

FILE- The online Boorito deal will last four days, Oct. 28-31.
FILE- The online Boorito deal will last four days, Oct. 28-31.(Gene J. Puskar | AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
By CNN
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 2:41 PM MDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Chipotle is changing up its Halloween tradition once again due to the pandemic.

The fast food restaurant has moved this year’s Boorito deal for costume-wearing customers online.

To get a free burrito, Chipotle says customers have to visit its virtual location on the mobile platform, Roblox.

Grab a virtual costume and beat the Chipotle Boorito Maze.

The first 30,000 customers who participate will receive a free burrito code that can be used on Chipotle’s website or mobile app.

The online Boorito deal will last four days, Oct. 28-31.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chinook Trail Middle School.
Colorado Springs school switches to remote learning on Tuesday due to the possibility of a ‘large protest’
Springs firefighters say :multiple" semi-trailers are on fire outside the Goodwill on Hancock...
Massive fire demolishes 12 trailers full of donations at Springs Goodwill distribution center
Two separate but related crashes happened on northbound I-25 near the MLK Bypass on Oct. 26,...
Pedestrian, driver injured in pair of crashes on northbound I-25 near MLK Bypass
10/23/21
‘She looks like an angel’: Artist to honor Gabby Petito with more wing murals
Police assess the scene of a crash in the 5000 block of Centennial Boulevard on Oct. 23, 2021,...
1 killed in northwest Springs rollover

Latest News

Pfizer says the vaccine is about 90% effective against symptomatic infection.
FDA advisers back Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for young kids
FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 5, 2009 file photo, Bronx resident Claudette Colvin talks about...
Civil rights pioneer seeks expungement of ‘55 arrest record
Ohio mother in D.C to fight for justice for son slain by police
Ohio mother in D.C to fight for justice for son slain by police
Ohio mother in D.C to fight for justice for son slain by police
Ohio mother in D.C to fight for justice for son slain by police