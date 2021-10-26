Advertisement

4 arrested after drive-by shooting, chase south of Colorado Springs

By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 2:08 PM MDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SECURITY, Colo. (KKTV) - El Paso County deputies say four suspects are in custody following a wild night in the Security area last week.

Nine-one-one calls began pouring into the EPSO dispatch center on the night of Oct. 22 after numerous neighbors on Empress Circle heard gunshots. El Paso County deputies responded to the neighborhood, but their search for the suspect vehicle came up empty. Gunfire hit several structures and other property, but no injuries were reported.

Deputies did get a vehicle description, and a few hours later, a car matching it was seen in the area of Main Street and Leta Drive.

“Deputies discovered the vehicle was reported stolen by the Colorado Springs Police Department.  The vehicle drove away and a pursuit was not initiated,” the sheriff’s office said.

But not long after that, the vehicle popped up at a gas station on B Street. Things took an aggressive turn when deputies tried to stop the driver from getting away again.

“Deputies used their marked patrol cars to block the suspect vehicle’s forward and rearward movement. The driver of the vehicle rammed one of these marked patrol cars while a deputy driver was inside but was unable to maneuver away.”

The four people inside jumped out, and this time, deputies followed. All were swiftly captured, though at least one of the suspects tried to fight off law enforcement.

“One suspect violently resisted deputies’ effort to arrest him, spitting on and attempting to head butt them,” EPSO said.

That suspect was eventually subdued, and all four were arrested. No deputies or suspects were injured in the incident.

The suspects have only been identified as three juveniles and an adult.

