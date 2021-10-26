Advertisement

11 unvaccinated African lions test positive for COVID-19 at the Denver Zoo

Zoo officials said 11 lions were tested for the virus after their keepers became concerned the...
Zoo officials said 11 lions were tested for the virus after their keepers became concerned the lions were lethargic, coughing and sneezing.(Denver Zoo)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 7:30 AM MDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (Gray News) – Nearly a dozen African lions at the Denver Zoo have tested positive for COVID-19.

Zoo officials said 11 lions, ranging in age from 1 to 9, were tested for the virus after their keepers became concerned the lions were lethargic, coughing and sneezing.

According to the Denver Zoo, animal care staff and veterinarians said their symptoms are relatively mild at this point.

They are monitoring the lions closely and treating them individually as needed.

This outbreak comes on the heels of two other tigers at the zoo also testing positive for COVID-19, though there is no indication the two groups of positive cases are connected.

“There have been a number of big cats to come down with COVID-19 at zoos throughout the country, including our two tigers, Yuri and Nikita,” said Brian Aucone, senior vice president for life sciences for the zoo. “Fortunately, the vast majority have fully recovered, and the upside is that there’s an established knowledge base for us to draw from to help treat our animals.”

Aucone said zoo officials have reached out to other zoos that have also recently managed COVID-19 cases in their big cats to share treatment plans.

Zoo officials say they have taken extra measures to safeguard the health of its guests, staff and animals since the beginning of the pandemic. The animal care staff follows strict COVID-19 protocols.

According to the Denver Zoo, none of the lions had been vaccinated against COVID-19, but veterinarians plan to vaccinate them, along with the tigers, as soon as more doses of the animal-specific vaccine become available.

Today we’re sharing that our 11 African lions, ranging in age from 1 to 9, tested positive for the virus that causes...

Posted by Denver Zoo on Monday, October 25, 2021

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Springs firefighters say :multiple" semi-trailers are on fire outside the Goodwill on Hancock...
Massive fire demolishes 12 trailers full of donations at Springs Goodwill distribution center
Chinook Trail Middle School.
Colorado Springs school switches to remote learning on Tuesday due to the possibility of a ‘large protest’
Police assess the scene of a crash in the 5000 block of Centennial Boulevard on Oct. 23, 2021,...
1 killed in northwest Springs rollover
Springs man accused of trying to light gas pumps on fire
A Colorado haunted house was destroyed in a possible arson fire just days before Halloween 2021.
Parker haunted house destroyed in ‘suspicious’ blaze

Latest News

The Justice Department announced 150 people arrested in the U.S. and Europe, $31 million seized...
Justice Dept. 150 arrested, millions seized in darknet drug trafficking probe
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about the September jobs report, Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, from...
Biden announces $100 million spending at ASEAN summit
Two separate but related crashes happened on northbound I-25 near the MLK Bypass on Oct. 26,...
Pedestrian, driver injured in pair of crashes on northbound I-25 near MLK Bypass; backups reported to South Academy
FILE - This Sept. 27, 2011, file photo, shows a gopher frog at the Audubon Zoo in New Orleans....
Wildlife agencies to cancel 2 Trump endangered species rules
FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 5, 2009 file photo, Bronx resident Claudette Colvin talks about...
Civil rights pioneer seeks expungement of ‘55 arrest record