Semi-trailers on fire in Goodwill parking lot in southeast Springs

Springs firefighters say :multiple" semi-trailers are on fire outside the Goodwill on Hancock and Academy on Oct. 25, 2021.(CSFD)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 5:31 AM MDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Multiple semi-trailers are engulfed in flames outside a southeast Springs Goodwill early Monday morning.

A sergeant tells 11 News calls started coming in around 5 that at least one trailer was on fire in the parking lot. One of the callers said the fire had been intentionally set.

Smoke can be seen from at least a couple of miles out.

This is a developing story, and we are working fast to get more information. Keep refreshing this page for updates.

