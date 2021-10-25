Semi-trailers on fire in Goodwill parking lot in southeast Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Multiple semi-trailers are engulfed in flames outside a southeast Springs Goodwill early Monday morning.

A sergeant tells 11 News calls started coming in around 5 that at least one trailer was on fire in the parking lot. One of the callers said the fire had been intentionally set.

Smoke can be seen from at least a couple of miles out.

#ColoradoSpringsFire is on scene at 2855 S ACADEMY BL; GOODWILL INDUSTRIES with multiple semi trailers fully involved. Engines 11/8 and Truck 8 on scene using multiple hoselines and the aerial to put out the fire pic.twitter.com/h1dvTIPq01 — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) October 25, 2021

