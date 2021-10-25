Advertisement

Springs man accused of trying to light gas pumps on fire

(AP GraphicsBank)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 8:22 AM MDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A man with a knife was arrested while allegedly trying to set gas pumps on fire in southeast Colorado Springs Sunday night.

Police said some sort of disturbance broke out near a gas station in the 3000 block of Hancock, and the suspect started trying to light the pumps on fire. He wasn’t successful, and officers were able to detain him after getting on scene.

After interviewing witnesses, the suspect was arrested on several charges, including attempted fourth-degree arson, attempted first-degree assault, and felony menacing. He was identified by police as 39-year-old Tory Zellers.

No injuries were reported.

Currently, police have not connected this alleged arson attempt with a fire several hours later at a nearby Goodwill.

