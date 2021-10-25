Parker haunted house destroyed in ‘suspicious’ blaze

PARKER, Colo. (KKTV) - In the dead of night one week before Halloween, a Colorado haunted house went up in flames.

The fire ignited sometime before 1:20 a.m. in a field on the west side of Parker, first catching hay bales on fire, then spreading to the haunted house.

Update: The fire destroyed a haunted house and is now contained, but will continue to burn for an extended period of time. Firefighters remain on scene extinguishing flames and front loader tractors have been requested to help @ParkerPolice @dcsheriff @FranktownFire on scene also pic.twitter.com/Pe0vrjQizs — South Metro Fire Rescue (@SouthMetroPIO) October 25, 2021

Firefighters worked through the night and were still extinguishing hot spots at dawn.

Update: 6 hours after the fire began, the sunrise reveals great progress made firefighters and heavy equipment operators. A mixture of water and Class A foam is being applied to the smoldering hay. The cause remains under investigation. pic.twitter.com/m6JCSCzMVp — South Metro Fire Rescue (@SouthMetroPIO) October 25, 2021

A South Metro spokesperson told sister station CBS Denver that the fire is suspicious and may have been intentionally set.

Based on the address provided -- 11321 Dransfeldt Road -- the fire happened at the Fright Acres Outdoor Haunted Attraction.

