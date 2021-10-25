Advertisement

Parker haunted house destroyed in ‘suspicious’ blaze

A Colorado haunted house was destroyed in a possible arson fire just days before Halloween 2021.
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 10:05 AM MDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
PARKER, Colo. (KKTV) - In the dead of night one week before Halloween, a Colorado haunted house went up in flames.

The fire ignited sometime before 1:20 a.m. in a field on the west side of Parker, first catching hay bales on fire, then spreading to the haunted house.

Firefighters worked through the night and were still extinguishing hot spots at dawn.

A South Metro spokesperson told sister station CBS Denver that the fire is suspicious and may have been intentionally set.

Based on the address provided -- 11321 Dransfeldt Road -- the fire happened at the Fright Acres Outdoor Haunted Attraction.

