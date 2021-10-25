Monday last recommended day to send election ballot back by postal service in El Paso County

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Monday is the last recommended day to send your election ballot back by the postal service in El Paso County.

11 News spoke with the El Paso County Clerk and Recorder about important election deadlines. Monday is the last day to return your ballot by mail. After Monday, it is recommended to submit your ballot through a drop box.

“We have 38 locations where people can drop their ballot off, not have to pay that 58 cents and actually their ballot gets back to us much quicker. We have bipartisan teams of runners that go several times a day to those locations. They are safe and secure,” said Clerk and Recorder Chuck Broerman.

Also on Monday, five more Voter Service and Polling Centers (VSPC) are opening around El Paso County. On Nov. 1, another five VSPCs will open, bringing the total to 11 that will be available through Election Day, November 2.

“You can vote in-person if you’d like to. You can register to vote, you can update your address, you can get a ballot replacement if you spoiled your ballot, mis-marked it so much that we can’t tell, spilled morning coffee on it,” said Broerman.

Ballots were mailed out voters on Oct. 8, and the majority of voters received it within a few days. As of Thursday, about 18% of ballots had been returned. The El Paso County Clerk and Recorder expects about a 36-38% voter turnout for the 2021 Coordinated Election.

“Kind of light at this point but it always does get to be very strong in the last week to few days before the election,” said Broerman. “In a presidential election, we’ll see upwards to 75-80% . I think we had 82% this last election.”

Monday is also the last day citizens may register to vote or update their voter record at www.GoVoteColorado.gov and have a ballot mailed to them. After October 25, citizens must register to vote or update their voter record and receive their ballot at a Voter Service and Polling Center (VSPC). They may do both through Election Day November 2.

“On the back of your envelope, we ask for your signature. That’s how we’re able to make sure it is you and only you that is voting. That is critically important. Don’t forget to sign that,” said Broerman.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.