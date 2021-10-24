“She looks like an angel”: Artist to honor Gabby Petito with more wing murals

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -

A Colorado artist behind the painting of the viral Gabby Petito angel wings photograph says his mural has new meaning.

Artist, Diego Jaguart, painted the mural of the angel wings on Valentines Day in 2019.

" I wanted interaction, and we wanted people to come and take pictures, and interact,” said Jaguart.

The photo of Petito went viral after her father, Joseph Petito, shared the image on his twitter with the words “she touched the world.”

“I saw the picture of Gabby on my mural, she looks like an angel...She looks very happy in the picture. She looked free,” said Jaguart.

Jugart says it’s his mission to keep the mural alive. He and his wife visit the painting weekly to retouch the paint, and wipe the dirt from the wall.

He say’s Petito’s story has influenced him to paint more around Old Colorado City.

" My idea is to start painting more wings, the same wings in other areas. For women,” said Jugart.

Jugart’s wife, Adhya Spencer, said the wings are a symbol of power and love.

" It gives people the ability to fly instead of walk-through life,” said Spencer.

Jugart says he plans to create a special piece in honor of Petitio.

The wings featured in the photograph of the wings are located near 25th St and Colorado Ave in Old Colorado City.

