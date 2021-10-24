Advertisement

Makar scores in 6th round of shootout, Avs beat Lightning

Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar drops back to defend in the second period of Game 3...
Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar drops back to defend in the second period of Game 3 of a first-round NHL hockey playoff series against the Calgary Flames, Monday, April 15, 2019, in Denver. The game was the first in the NHL for Makar. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski) (WILX)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 4:16 PM MDT
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) - Cale Makar scored in the sixth round of the shootout to give the Colorado Avalanche a 4-3 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday night.

Makar beat Andrei Vasilevskiy with a wrist shot after Darcy Kuemper denied Anthony Cirelli to begin the sixth round as the Avalanche ended a three-game losing streak.

Gabriel Landeskog and Mikko Rantanen also scored, and Kuemper made 29 saves for Colorado, which had lost three in a row.

Brayden Point, Mathieu Joseph and Steven Stamkos scored for the Lightning.

Andrei Vasilevskiy made 24 saves.

