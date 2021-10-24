Colorado Rapids beat Portland Timbers to secure playoff spot

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (AP) - Dominique Badji and Diego Rubio each scored a goal and Braian Galván had two assists to help the Colorado Rapids beat the Portland Timbers 2-0 and clinch a playoff spot.

Badji’s header in first-half stoppage time opened the scoring and Rubio scored in the 63rd minute for Colorado (15-6-10).

Portland (14-13-4) has lost three straight following a eight-game unbeaten streak that included seven wins.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.