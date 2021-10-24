Colorado Rapids beat Portland Timbers to secure playoff spot
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 4:20 PM MDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (AP) - Dominique Badji and Diego Rubio each scored a goal and Braian Galván had two assists to help the Colorado Rapids beat the Portland Timbers 2-0 and clinch a playoff spot.
Badji’s header in first-half stoppage time opened the scoring and Rubio scored in the 63rd minute for Colorado (15-6-10).
Portland (14-13-4) has lost three straight following a eight-game unbeaten streak that included seven wins.
