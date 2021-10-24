Advertisement

Broncos get pass rusher Stephen Weatherly in swap with Vikes

FILE — Carolina Panthers defensive end Stephen Weatherly warms up before an NFL football game...
FILE — Carolina Panthers defensive end Stephen Weatherly warms up before an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs in Kansas City, Mo., in this Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, file photo. The Minnesota Vikings have signed defensive end Stephen Weatherly to a one-year, $2.5 million contract, the team announced Monday, March 9, 2021. The deal brings back one of their past draft picks to try to strengthen a lagging pass rush.(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 9:53 PM MDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) - The Denver Broncos have acquired pass rusher Stephen Weatherly in a trade with the Minnesota Vikings.

Weatherly was playing sparingly at defensive end for the Vikings after re-signing with them this year. He was behind Danielle Hunter, Everson Griffen and D.J. Wonnum.

The Vikings also sent the Broncos a 2022 seventh-round draft pick in exchange for a 2023 seventh-round draft pick. The Vikings unloaded the remainder of Weatherly’s $1.5 million base salary.

The Broncos will use Weatherly as an outside linebacker in their 3-4 system. Weatherly has six career sacks in 64 games.

