Air Force Falcons lose to No. 22 San Diego State

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Air Force Falcons received their second loss of the season on Saturday.

No. 22 ranked San Diego State came to town with an undefeated record, and were able to withstand the Falcons almost comeback in the second half.

The final score was 20-14.

The Falcons were scoreless in the first half and didn’t score until the third quarter.

Air Force is now 6-2 on the year. The team faces Army on Nov. 6th for their next game.

Air Force Unable To Finish Rally In 20-14 Setback to #22/21 San Diego State https://t.co/oj68qKH8cL — Air Force Football (@AF_Football) October 24, 2021

