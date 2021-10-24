Advertisement

Air Force Falcons lose to No. 22 San Diego State

(KKTV)
By Megan Hiler
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 10:18 PM MDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Air Force Falcons received their second loss of the season on Saturday.

No. 22 ranked San Diego State came to town with an undefeated record, and were able to withstand the Falcons almost comeback in the second half.

The final score was 20-14.

The Falcons were scoreless in the first half and didn’t score until the third quarter.

Air Force is now 6-2 on the year. The team faces Army on Nov. 6th for their next game.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Phone dialing
Mandatory 10-digit local dialing starts this weekend in Colorado for those with 719 and 970 area codes
Arrest photo for Lindsay Harrison
Woman facing DUI charges after crash that injured a 9-year-old Thursday
Shelter-in-place alert in a Colorado Springs neighborhood 10/21/21.
Shelter-in-place alert for a neighborhood in Colorado Springs lifted
Alec Baldwin speaks on the phone in the parking lot outside the Santa Fe County Sheriff's...
Warrant: Alec Baldwin didn’t know weapon contained live round
LEFT: Suzanne Morphew was reported missing in May of 2020. RIGHT: Her husband, Barry, was...
Lawyers for Barry Morphew plan to sue prosecutors and investigators tied to the case of Suzanne Morphew

Latest News

FILE — Carolina Panthers defensive end Stephen Weatherly warms up before an NFL football game...
Broncos get pass rusher Stephen Weatherly in swap with Vikes
Pueblo South tops Pueblo East 20-19 to win 2021 Cannon Game
Friday Night Endzone Week 9: Pueblo South survives Pueblo East rally to retain cannon
#FNEZ11 Play of the Week!
#FNEZ11 Play of the Week: Pueblo West football snags twice-tipped touchdown!
Friday Southern Colorado football highlights
Friday football highlights: Harrison football dominates Sand Creek, Widefield football blanks Liberty 42-0, Durango defeats Sierra Stallions