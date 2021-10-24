1 killed in northwest Springs rollover

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - One person was killed and second injured after a car flipped off Centennial Saturday night.

Police believe the driver was speeding and lost control of the car, causing the vehicle to run off the road and smash into a curb. The vehicle rolled, taking out a light pole and ending up on its roof. The passenger was able to get out, while the driver was trapped in the vehicle.

Firefighters responded and freed the driver, then both driver and passenger were taken to the hospital. The driver died a short time later. The passenger’s condition is unknown.

Investigators say it’s so far unclear whether drugs or alcohol played any part.

The crash was reported on Centennial Boulevard near the intersection with Pinon Valley Road.

